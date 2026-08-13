Bonusly launches Bizy, an AI agent that helps teams connect and grow together again

As AI reshapes daily work, threatening authentic employee engagement, Bizy helps teams find moments to recognize one another.

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonusly, the recognition and rewards platform used by more than 3,400 companies, today announced the launch of Bizy, an AI agent that finds the recognition moments teams miss and brings them back into view, so employees can connect with each other, recognize wins, and participate actively in company culture.

Bizy works in the areas where company culture stops: the gaps between different systems, offices, and projects. It connects to the tools teams work in, including project management, chat, and Bonusly itself, and proactively notices people worth recognizing. It runs as a standing agent rather than a chatbot, continuously reading activity across tools, scoring data for recognition signals, and drafting recommendations on its own, no prompt required.

The launch comes at a hard moment in the global workforce. According to Workday's 2026 Human Connection Workplace Index, 43% of employees said reduced human interaction was their biggest worry about AI, ahead of job loss. A third of respondents rarely or never have a conversation with a colleague that goes beyond a work task in a given week.

Bizy is built on the opposite premise, and instead uses AI to recommend co-workers to connect with and surface recognition opportunities based on culture data. As some AI narrows work down to a single person and a single screen, Bizy widens it back out to the team.

"The world of work is changing fast, and most companies are chasing AI without asking who it's for," said Charles Hough, CEO of Bonusly. "We think you can't get AI right if you don't get culture right first. Bizy is the next chapter of what we've always been trying to do: make it easier for people to come together as a team and do work they're proud of."

Bizy is available now to Bonusly customers as part of the platform's recognition and rewards suite. Learn more at bonusly.com/features/meet-bizy.

About Bonusly

Bonusly is a recognition and rewards platform that helps leaders build engaged teams and vibrant cultures. We bring connection, celebration, and growth together in one simple experience, making it easy and fun for everyone to recognize great work, earn meaningful rewards, and stay connected. More than 3,400 companies use Bonusly to build cultures worth being part of.

SOURCE Bonusly