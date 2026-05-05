Booking Holdings Inc. to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

NORWALK, Conn., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Glenn Fogel will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, held in Boston, on May 20th beginning at 11:20 am EST. A live audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public at https://ir.bookingholdings.com/events , and a replay will be available approximately 24 hours later.

Source: Booking Holdings

#BKNG_Corporate

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and services that support the entire travel journey. Our platforms - including Booking.com , Priceline , Agoda , KAYAK and OpenTable - utilize advanced AI, machine learning and other innovative technologies to simplify and personalize the travel experience for consumers and partners in over 220 countries and territories. Our mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on X @BookingHoldings.

SOURCE Booking Holdings