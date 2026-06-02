Bookkeeping Expert Sandy Richard Explains Why DIY Taxes Can Cost More in HelloNation

WORLAND, Wyo., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why do DIY taxes risks often outweigh the savings people expect? In HelloNation, bookkeeping expert Sandy Richard of S & A Bookkeeping in Worland, Wyoming, explains why filing alone creates problems. She shows how missed tax deductions, tax filing errors, and small business tax mistakes make do-it-yourself filing more expensive than it looks.

Sandy Richard, Owner Speed Speed

Richard explains that the tax code changes constantly and contains complex rules. When individuals attempt to file on their own, they often fall into common DIY taxes risks. Errors in classification, missing documents, or incorrect numbers all create problems.

She stresses that missed tax deductions create one of the biggest costs. Home office expenses, mileage, startup costs, or equipment purchases can lower a return, but only if documented properly. Filing alone makes it easy to miss these deductions, while bookkeepers ask the right questions to capture them.

Richard warns that tax filing errors also carry penalties. Even small mistakes, such as entering numbers in the wrong place or misreporting 1099 income, raise red flags. These errors can lead to IRS audits, penalties, and costly corrections. What started as an attempt to save money often turns into an expensive process.

She highlights that small business tax mistakes add even more risks. Business filings involve payroll, sales tax, and complex expense categories. Without guidance, one misstep can ripple through the entire return. A bookkeeper ensures that small business tax mistakes do not happen and that records remain accurate.

Richard emphasizes that bookkeeper vs tax software is not the same comparison many assume. Software can perform calculations and update rules, but it cannot interpret unique situations. A bookkeeper applies human judgment, catching details and tailoring strategies to each client.

She compares the process to hiking a difficult trail. Filing alone may seem doable, but wrong turns and wasted time create setbacks. A bookkeeper acts as a guide, avoiding DIY taxes risks and leading business owners through with confidence.

Richard explains that peace of mind is another benefit. Filing alone often means late nights, stacks of paperwork, and constant second-guessing. Bookkeepers remove this stress by providing accurate filings, full support for deductions, and clear financial reporting.

She points out that the cost of hiring a professional often comes out lower than the hidden costs of doing it alone. Missed tax deductions, tax filing errors, and small business tax mistakes add up quickly. Saving time and reducing stress often outweighs any upfront fee.

Richard concludes that bookkeeper vs tax software is not about convenience but about accuracy and protection. Software records numbers, but bookkeepers interpret them. Their expertise reduces DIY taxes risks, captures deductions, and protects businesses from costly mistakes.

Her article, Why DIY Taxes Can Cost More Than You Think, appears in HelloNation. In it, Sandy Richard explains why missed tax deductions, tax filing errors, small business tax mistakes, and DIY taxes risks all highlight the value of working with a bookkeeper instead of relying only on tax software.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation