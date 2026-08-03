Bookmark Medical Expands National Footprint into Michigan

Acquisition marks Bookmark Medical's entry into Michigan where it will serve over 40,000 patients

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bookmark Medical today announced the completion of its acquisition of Village Medical Michigan, marking the organization's entry into Michigan and expanding its provider-led care network to four states. Effective Aug. 3, 2026, the acquisition brings seven primary care practices, a diagnostic center and Huron Valley Practice Affiliates (HVPA), an independent physician organization, into the Bookmark Medical network.

The acquisition includes approximately 40 providers, more than 350 employees and over 40,000 patients across Southeast Michigan. The practices serve communities in Farmington, Livonia, Northville, Novi, South Lyon, Walled Lake and Westland, further strengthening Bookmark Medical's commitment to expanding access to coordinated, high-quality care in the communities it serves.

"This acquisition represents another meaningful step in our mission to improve lives through high-quality care," said Benson Sloan, Chief Executive Officer of Bookmark Medical. "As we welcome our first teams in Michigan, we are excited to extend our provider-led, patient-centered model into another community while preserving the trusted relationships patients have built with their providers. Our goal is simple: ensure every patient continues receiving the high-quality, connected care they deserve, without having to start over."

Patients will continue receiving care from the same trusted providers at the same practice locations using the same phone numbers. Over time, practices will transition to the Bookmark Medical name, while maintaining the personalized care, continuity and strong provider-patient relationships patients know and trust.

"Village Medical Michigan has built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional care across Southeast Michigan," said David Hatfield, Chief Physician Executive of Bookmark Medical. "By bringing these practices, the diagnostic center and Huron Valley Practice Affiliates into Bookmark Medical, we are strengthening our ability to support providers, invest in local communities and deliver a more connected healthcare experience. We look forward to building on the outstanding foundation these teams have established."

The acquisition reflects Bookmark Medical's continued growth strategy and investment in community-based healthcare. By expanding its network of providers and care teams, Bookmark Medical now serves patients across Arizona, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Tennessee, increasing access to provider-led, patient-centered care while strengthening continuity of care across every community it serves.

About Bookmark Medical

Bookmark Medical is a provider-led healthcare organization dedicated to improving lives through high-quality care. Serving patients across Arizona, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Tennessee. Bookmark Medical partners with providers to deliver coordinated, patient-centered care rooted in strong community relationships. Through primary care, specialty care and affiliated provider partnerships, the organization is expanding access to healthcare while improving health outcomes for the communities it serves.

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SOURCE Bookmark Medical