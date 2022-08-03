Books Market, Growing popularity of ebooks to boost market growth, Evolving Opportunities with Bloomsbury Publishing Plc and Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG - Technavio

The report extensively covers market segmentations by

Category - adult books, higher education course materials, K-12 instructional materials, and others

Geography - North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

Books Market Key Vendors:

The growing competition in the book publishing market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc

Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG

Hachette Book Group Inc.

Idea and Design Works LLC

Morris Publishing

News Corp.

Pearson Plc

Penguin Random House LLC

Scholastic Corp.

The Walt Disney Co.

Books Market Segmentation

By Category

Adults Books



Higher Education Course Materials



K-12 Instructional Materials



Others

By Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

APAC will account for 35% of market growth. The two biggest book markets in APAC are China and Japan. The research provides a current review of the market's geographic distribution. Due to its rapid growth, APAC is anticipated to present several opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period. The expansion of the books market in APAC over the forecast period would be facilitated by the use of interactive books for early literacy.

Books Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.15% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 25.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.47 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Hachette Book Group Inc., Idea and Design Works LLC, Morris Publishing, News Corp., Pearson Plc, Penguin Random House LLC, Scholastic Corp., and The Walt Disney Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Category

Market segments

Comparison by Category

Adult books - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Higher education course materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

K-12 instructional materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Children's books - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Category

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc

Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG

Hachette Book Group Inc.

Idea and Design Works LLC

Morris Publishing

News Corp.

Pearson Plc

Penguin Random House LLC

Scholastic Corp.

The Walt Disney Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research Methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

