Books Market, Growing popularity of ebooks to boost market growth, Evolving Opportunities with Bloomsbury Publishing Plc and Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG - Technavio

Aug 03, 2022, 05:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Books Market size is expected to grow by USD 25.69 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period. The books market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH, and Co. KG, Hachette Book Group Inc., Idea and Design Works LLC, Morris Publishing, News Corp., Pearson Plc, Penguin Random House LLC, Scholastic Corp., and The Walt Disney Co. among others.
The market for books is expanding mostly due to the rising popularity of ebooks, but there are some concerns, such as the rise in privacy breaches, that could slow this expansion.
The report extensively covers market segmentations by
- Category - adult books, higher education course materials, K-12 instructional materials, and others
- Geography - North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Books Market Analysis Report by Geograph, and the Segment Forecasts". Request Free Sample Report.
The growing competition in the book publishing market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Bloomsbury Publishing Plc
- Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG
- Hachette Book Group Inc.
- Idea and Design Works LLC
- Morris Publishing
- News Corp.
- Pearson Plc
- Penguin Random House LLC
- Scholastic Corp.
- The Walt Disney Co.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.
- By Category
- Adults Books
- Higher Education Course Materials
- K-12 Instructional Materials
- Others
- By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
APAC will account for 35% of market growth. The two biggest book markets in APAC are China and Japan. The research provides a current review of the market's geographic distribution. Due to its rapid growth, APAC is anticipated to present several opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period. The expansion of the books market in APAC over the forecast period would be facilitated by the use of interactive books for early literacy.
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Download a free sample report
Magazine Publishing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The magazine publishing market share is expected to increase by USD 2.71 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 0.51%.
Stock Video Market by Application, License Model, Image Source, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The stock video market share is expected to increase to USD 275.41 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%.
|
Books Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.15%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 25.69 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.47
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Hachette Book Group Inc., Idea and Design Works LLC, Morris Publishing, News Corp., Pearson Plc, Penguin Random House LLC, Scholastic Corp., and The Walt Disney Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Communication Services" Research Reports
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
- Market Definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
- Market segments
- Comparison by Category
- Adult books - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Higher education course materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- K-12 instructional materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Children's books - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Category
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
- Landscape disruption
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bloomsbury Publishing Plc
- Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG
- Hachette Book Group Inc.
- Idea and Design Works LLC
- Morris Publishing
- News Corp.
- Pearson Plc
- Penguin Random House LLC
- Scholastic Corp.
- The Walt Disney Co.
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research Methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article