Books Shine Brightly at the 2026 Booktique Awards Party at Chateau Marmont

Notable guests included actresses Molly Shannon, Ali Larter, and Ever Carradine; fashion journalist Joe Zee; author and philanthropist Cornelia Guest; architecture and interiors authorities Tim Street-Porter, Barbara Bestor, and Mayer Rus; acclaimed contemporary artist Karon Davis; photographer Carlos Eric Lopez; art curator Michael Slenske; gallerist Shaun Regen; beauty entrepreneur Nyakio Grieco; Everlane founder Michael Preysman; award-winning screenwriter Ian La Frenais; and legendary game designer Dario Casali. Event photography is available via Getty Images.

Of the evening's festivities, Booktique founder Elizabeth Yarborough said, "Booktique believes these books don't just deserve a prime spot on your coffee table—they deserve their own dazzling annual award. It's so gratifying to give them the red-carpet treatment tonight, and to send our guests home filled with the kind of inspiration only found in the pages of richly envisioned, beautifully designed books. Congratulations to the authors, publishers, and creative teams who brought these award winners to life!"

The Booktique Awards will return for its fifth annual edition in 2027.

Complete list of 2026 Booktique Award Winners by category:

ART: David Hockney | Edited by Norman Rosenthal | Published by Thames & Hudson

ARCHITECTURE: Inside Palm Springs | By Don Flood and Peter Haldeman | Published by Vendome

DESIGN: Extraordinary Pools | By Naina Gupta | Published by PA Press

FASHION HISTORY: Superfine: Tailoring Black Style | By Monica L. Miller, with contributions by Andrew Bolton and Tyler Mitchell | Published by the Metropolitan Museum of Art

FASHION PHOTOGRAPHY: Pamela Hanson: The '90s | By Pamela Hanson; Foreword by Lisa McCormick Love | Published by Rizzoli

FILM & TELEVISION: The Art of the SNL Portrait | By Mary Ellen Matthews; Foreword by Lorne Michaels; with contributions by Emily Oberman and Alison Castle | Published by Abrams

FLORAL & GARDEN: The Contemporary Garden | By Annie Guilfoyle, Sorrel Everton, and Tovah Martin | Published by Phaidon

LIFESTYLE: City of Angels: A Book About L.A. Style | By Jasmine Benjamin; Foreword by Chioma Nnadi | Published by Damiani

HOME INTERIORS: AD At Home: Architectural Digest | Edited by Amy Astley; Foreword by Anna Wintour | Published by Rizzoli

MACHINES & INNOVATION: Ferrari | By Giuseppe Allievi | Published by Taschen

MUSIC: Musik: The 1960s Photographs | By Bent Rej | Published by Chronicle Chroma

NATURE: Wild Ocean: A Journey to the Earth's Last Wild Coasts | By Peter Pickford and Beverly Pickford | Published by Thames & Hudson

OUR WORLD: America the Abandoned: Captivating Portraits of Deserted Homes | By Bryan Sansivero | Published by Artisan

PETS & ANIMALS: In the Land of Fire and Ice: Horses of Iceland | By Guadalupe Laiz | Published by Images

PHOTOGRAPHY: Elliott Erwitt: Last Laughs | By Elliott Erwitt; Foreword by Graydon Carter and Nathan King | Published by teNeues

SPORTS & RECREATION: The Skateboard Life: Movers, Shakers, Makers & Rulebreakers: The Quintessential Story of Skateboard Culture | By Neftalie Williams | Published by Artisan

TRAVEL INSPIRATION: Paris by Paris | By Ariel Wizman and Harold Cobert | Published by Assouline

About the Booktique Awards

Established in Los Angeles in 2022, the annual Booktique Awards spotlight today's best illustrated nonfiction—also known as coffee table books—from a wide range of the world's leading publishers. Participation is by invitation, and eligible honorees are selected from the publications of the previous calendar year and judged in a two-round process by industry professionals and cross-category tastemakers. Learn more at Booktique.com.

SOURCE Booktique