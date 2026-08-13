Bootstrap Exercises Warrants in Sivers Semiconductors

KISTA, Sweden, 13 August 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bootstrap Europe IV SCSp ("Bootstrap") has exercised all of its warrants in Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ) ("Sivers" or the "Company") and has subscribed for 1,659,015 new ordinary shares in the Company.

The warrants were issued in connection with the Company's debt financing pursuant to a resolution by the Board of Directors on 15 May 2025, which was approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 9 June 2025, and entitled the holder to subscribe for one (1) new ordinary share at a subscription price of SEK 4.53 per share. The exercise provides the Company with proceeds of approximately SEK 7.5 million. Following the exercise, the total number of shares and votes in the Company increases by 1,659,015, from 355,081,317 to 356,740,332.

About Sivers Semiconductors

Sivers Semiconductors is a critical enabler of a greener data economy with energy efﬁcient photonics & wireless solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Datacenters, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. For additional information, please visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com. (SIVE.ST)

CONTACT:

Company Contact

Heine Thorsgaard

CFO

[email protected]

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SOURCE Sivers Semiconductors