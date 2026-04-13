Boqii to Hold Annual General Meeting on May 6, 2026

SHANGHAI, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boqii Holding Limited ("Boqii" or the "Company") (NYSE: BQ), a leading pet-focused platform in China, today announced that it will hold its 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") on or around Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. (China Time) / 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) at the offices of Yubei Road, Lane 235, Room 1203, 12th Floor, Building T1, Shanghai, People's Republic of China, 201210.

The board of directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on April 20, 2026 (Eastern Time), as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice and to attend and vote at the AGM or any adjourned or postponed meeting thereof pursuant to the memorandum and articles of association, as amended, of the Company currently in effect. Holders of record of the Company's Class A ordinary shares, Class B ordinary shares and Class C ordinary shares at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to notice of, to attend and vote at, the AGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof. The resolutions put to the vote at the AGM will be decided by poll.

Company expects to file the notice and proxy statement for the AGM with the SEC on or around April 20, 2026. The notice and proxy statement, when available, can be found at ir.boqii.com.

The Company expects to continue implementing additional further funding options, including issuances of equity securities, in the foreseeable future, to optimize its business and seize opportunities to grow and to create greater value for shareholders.

About Boqii Holding Limited

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) is a leading pet-focused platform in China. The Company is the leading online destination for pet products and supplies in China with its broad selection of high-quality products including global leading brands, local emerging brands, and its own private label, Yoken, Mocare and D-cat, offered at competitive prices. The Company's online sales platforms, including Boqii Mall and its flagship stores on third-party e-commerce platforms, provide customers with convenient access to a wide selection of high-quality pet products and an engaging and personalized shopping experience. The Company's Boqii Community provides an informative and interactive content platform for users to share their knowledge and love for pets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Further information regarding such risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Boqii Holding Limited

Investor Relations

Tel: +86-21-6882-6051

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Boqii Holding Limited