Boring tools market size to increase by USD 1,402.21 million: APAC will account for 53% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boring Tools Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05% and register an incremental growth of USD 1,402.21 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report.

Regional analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Boring Tools Market 2023-2027

By region, the boring tools market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 53% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The rise in purchasing power, the availability of raw materials, and lower wages of the skilled workforce are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company profiles

The boring tools market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc: The company offers boring tools such as Gold duty boring bars.

The company offers boring tools such as Gold duty boring bars. BIG DAISHOWA SEIKI CO. LTD: The company offers boring tools such as Kaiser 318 series.

The company offers boring tools such as Kaiser 318 series. Cogsdill Tool Products Inc: The company offers boring tools such as ZX systems.

The company offers boring tools such as ZX systems. Dorian Tool International Inc: The company offers boring tools such as M Multi lock boring system.

The company offers boring tools such as M Multi lock boring system. Fullerton Tool Co: The company offers boring tools such as 2400 boring tools.

The company offers boring tools such as 2400 boring tools. Glanze Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Harvey Performance Co. LLC

Internal Tool Inc.

Jimmore International Corp.

Kennametal Inc.

MAPAL Fabrik fur Prazisionswerkzeuge Dr. Kress KG

Mitsubishi Materials Corp.

NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the emergence of CNC-based boring tools, the growth of metal-cutting tools in India, and the growth of the global aircraft industry. However, the rise in popularity of electrical discharge and electrochemical machining is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

By type , the market is segmented into fine boring tools and rough boring tools . The fine boring tools segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

, the market is segmented into . The fine boring tools segment accounted for the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa . APAC held the largest share of the market.

Related Reports:

Cordless Power Tools Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The cordless power tools market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,433.26 million. The DIY concept gaining momentum in developed countries is notably driving market growth, although factors such as uncertainties in global economic growth may impede market growth.

Survival Tools Market by Product Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The survival tools market share is expected to increase by USD 524.34 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.36%. The increasing outdoor recreational activities is notably driving the survival tools market growth, although factors such as the limitations of size and weight of survival tool kits may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this boring tools market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the boring tools market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the boring tools market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the boring tools market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of boring tools market vendors

Boring Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1402.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.87 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allied Machine and Engineering Corp., Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BIG DAISHOWA SEIKI CO. LTD., Cogsdill Tool Products Inc., Dorian Tool International Inc., Floyd Automatic Tooling Ltd., Fullerton Tool Co., Glanze Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd., Harvey Performance Co. LLC, Internal Tool Inc., Jimmore International Corp., Kennametal Inc., MAPAL Fabrik fur Prazisionswerkzeuge Dr. Kress KG, Mitsubishi Materials Corp., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., OSG Corp., Plansee SE, R and R Bassett Engineering Ltd., and Sandvik AB Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global boring tools market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global boring tools market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Types Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Types Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Fine boring tools - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Fine boring tools - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fine boring tools - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Fine boring tools - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fine boring tools - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Rough boring tools - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Rough boring tools - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Rough boring tools - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Rough boring tools - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Rough boring tools - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 General machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on General machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on General machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on General machinery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on General machinery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Precision engineering - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Precision engineering - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Allied Machine and Engineering Corp.

Exhibit 116: Allied Machine and Engineering Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Allied Machine and Engineering Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Allied Machine and Engineering Corp. - Key offerings

12.4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 119: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 BIG DAISHOWA SEIKI CO. LTD.

Exhibit 124: BIG DAISHOWA SEIKI CO. LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 125: BIG DAISHOWA SEIKI CO. LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: BIG DAISHOWA SEIKI CO. LTD. - Key offerings

12.6 Cogsdill Tool Products Inc.

Exhibit 127: Cogsdill Tool Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Cogsdill Tool Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Cogsdill Tool Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Dorian Tool International Inc.

Exhibit 130: Dorian Tool International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Dorian Tool International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Dorian Tool International Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Fullerton Tool Co.

Exhibit 133: Fullerton Tool Co. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Fullerton Tool Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Fullerton Tool Co. - Key offerings

12.9 Glanze Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Glanze Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Glanze Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Glanze Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Harvey Performance Co. LLC

Exhibit 139: Harvey Performance Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 140: Harvey Performance Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Harvey Performance Co. LLC - Key offerings

12.11 Internal Tool Inc.

Exhibit 142: Internal Tool Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Internal Tool Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Internal Tool Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Kennametal Inc.

Exhibit 145: Kennametal Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Kennametal Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Kennametal Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Kennametal Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Mitsubishi Materials Corp.

Exhibit 149: Mitsubishi Materials Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Mitsubishi Materials Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Mitsubishi Materials Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Mitsubishi Materials Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp.

Exhibit 153: NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 156: NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 OSG Corp.

Exhibit 158: OSG Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 159: OSG Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: OSG Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 161: OSG Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: OSG Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Plansee SE

Exhibit 163: Plansee SE - Overview



Exhibit 164: Plansee SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Plansee SE - Key offerings

12.17 Sandvik AB

Exhibit 166: Sandvik AB - Overview



Exhibit 167: Sandvik AB - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Sandvik AB - Key news



Exhibit 169: Sandvik AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Sandvik AB - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio