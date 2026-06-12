Born in '41, Built for Now: Jeep® Brand Unveils the 2027 Jeep Wrangler Sarge

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

The 2027 Jeep® Wrangler and Gladiator Sarge deliver an unmistakable tribute to Jeep brand military heritage, fusing 1941 roots with modern capability, craftsmanship and refinement.

Eighth limited-edition release in Jeep® brand's Twelve 4 Twelve Wrangler series is inspired by the original 1941 Willys MB with modernized design and capability

Purpose-built exterior boasts exclusive '41 Green accents and military-inspired details

Mission-ready interior blends durable and exclusive, two-tone Drab Green and Cattle Tan materials with premium craftsmanship

Authentic heritage touches are integrated throughout, from graphics to interior badging

Engineered to deliver legendary off-road capability with everyday usability

Available on both two-door and four-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and Willys trims

Jeep Gladiator Sarge debuts alongside Wrangler, extending the same military-inspired design and capability to the only open-air pickup in the segment

The Jeep® brand continues its Twelve 4 Twelve Wrangler series with the debut of the 2027 Jeep Wrangler Sarge, an unmistakable tribute to the brand's military heritage, reimagined for today's drivers. As the eighth release in the yearlong program, Wrangler Sarge combines authentic design cues rooted in 1941 with the capability, craftsmanship and refinement expected of a modern Wrangler.

Also debuting alongside Wrangler Sarge is the Jeep Gladiator Sarge special edition, which carries forward the same heritage-inspired design cues and capability-driven features to the industry's only open-air pickup truck. Based on the Willy and Rubicon trims, Gladiator Sarge blends rugged off-road capability, best-in-class approach angle and unsurpassed departure angle, with a distinctive, military-inspired aesthetic to go along with an unsurpassed 7,700-lb towing capacity, and a maximum payload of 1,720 lbs.

"The Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator Sarge limited editions reflect how we honor our Jeep brand heritage, not by looking backward, but by carrying its values forward," said Bob Borderdorf, Jeep brand CEO. "It's about purposeful design, authentic details and building vehicles meant to be relied on, whether navigating demanding terrain or everyday roads, while staying true to our roots and meeting the expectations of our customers."

The Jeep brand's legacy is deeply forged in America's story, born from vehicles that answered the nation's call in its time of greatest need and evolving into an enduring symbol of freedom, capability and national pride. Consistently recognized as one of America's most patriotic brands, Jeep proudly honors the service members whose sacrifice helped shape the values it continues to uphold today.

A Modern Take on a Legendary Silhouette

The Jeep Wrangler Sarge stands out with a bold exterior inspired by the iconic Willys MB, brought to life through authentic '41 accents. First introduced in 2020, the '41 Green has grown from a limited-run color into a defining symbol of the Jeep brand.

Its deep olive-drab tone pays homage to the original WWII Willys, the vehicle that redefined freedom and capability. Today, it connects Jeep Wrangler to its origins, carrying that legacy onto every trail.

More than a color, '41 is a statement, where the Jeep brand began and where it continues to go.

Key exterior elements include:

'41 Green or white grille surround, a heritage-inspired accent that highlights the signature seven-slot grille

Exclusive vintage-style 1941 center hood decal paired with a military-inspired door star graphics, a bold tribute to Jeep brand's heritage (available in '41 Green or Bright White)

Bronze tow hooks, delivering functional off-road capability with a distinctive visual accent

Exclusive 17-inch wheels painted '41 Green, designed to reinforce the vehicle's heritage-driven look with standard 33-inch BFGoodrich KO2 All-Terrain tires

Steel Rubicon Rock Rails with body-color fender flares

'41 Green or white Freedom Top hardtop, a cohesive body-color roof that completes the heritage design

Purpose-built Materials Meet Heritage-driven Detail

Inside, Wrangler Sarge is designed with a mission-ready interior that blends durable materials with elevated craftsmanship, creating an environment built for both resilience and comfort.

Introducing an exclusive new color space of Cattle Tan Nappa and Drab Green surfaces, reinforcing high-contact areas, including the instrument panel surround, door armrests and center console

Hard-wearing Soul Cloth on seating surfaces and the mid-instrument panel for balanced comfort and resilience

Mayan Gold accent stitching across the cabin, as well as key touchpoints, reinforces the interior's functional character

Heritage-inspired, signature identifiers include the iconic 1941 cup holder plaque, star medallion shift knob and HVAC pad prints featuring the iconic seven-slot grille

Rear swing gate plaque reinforces Wrangler Sarge's connection to Jeep brand history

Orders for the new 2027 Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator Sarge models will open later this summer with a Wrangler four-door starting MSRP of $100 over a comparably equipped Willys or Rubicon model and a Gladiator starting MSRP of $500 over a comparably equipped Willys and Rubicon model.

Jeep Brand

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

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SOURCE Stellantis