HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE and Euronext Growth Oslo: BORR) (the "Company") will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on April 7, 2026, as the record date for determination of the shareholders entitled to receive notice of, attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

A copy of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy will be distributed to shareholders by normal distribution methods and is attached to this press release. Associated information, including the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Annual Report"), can be found on the Company's website, www.borrdrilling.com.

Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Annual Report, free of charge, by sending an email to [email protected] or by writing to Borr Drilling Limited, S. E. Pearman Building, 2nd Floor, 9 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM11, Bermuda.

CONTACT:

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

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https://news.cision.com/borr-drilling-limited/r/borr-drilling-limited---notice-of-annual-general-meeting,c4331689

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/16983/4331689/91032a92246a2b6c.pdf Borr Drilling AGM Notice 2026

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited