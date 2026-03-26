Borr Drilling Limited - Filing of 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F
News provided byBorr Drilling Limited
Mar 26, 2026, 17:50 ET
HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE and Euronext Growth Oslo: BORR) ("Borr Drilling" or the "Company") today filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
The Annual Report is enclosed with this press release. The Annual Report can also be accessed on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) and is available on the Investor section of the Company's website (www.borrdrilling.com).
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Limited is an international drilling contractor incorporated in Bermuda in 2016 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange since July 31, 2019 and on Euronext Growth Oslo since December 19, 2025 under the ticker "BORR". The Company owns and operates jack-up rigs of modern and high specification designs and provides services focused on the shallow-water segment to the offshore oil and gas industry worldwide. Please visit our website at www.borrdrilling.com.
CONTACT:
Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208
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The following files are available for download:
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https://mb.cision.com/Public/16983/4327455/bc12d23d1e4cea5a.pdf
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Borr Drilling Limited 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F
SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited
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