HAMILTON, Bermuda, August 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) (OSE: BORR) (the "Company") today filed its unaudited interim financial report on Form 6-K for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The report is enclosed with this release. The report can also be accessed on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) and is available on the Investor section of the Company's website (www.borrdrilling.com).

About Borr Drilling Limited

Borr Drilling Limited is an international drilling contractor incorporated in Bermuda in 2016 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange since July 31, 2019 and on Euronext Oslo Børs since May 21, 2026 under the ticker "BORR." The Company owns and operates jack-up rigs of modern and high specification designs and provides services focused on the shallow-water segment to the offshore oil and gas industry worldwide. Please visit our website at www.borrdrilling.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208, [email protected]

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https://news.cision.com/borr-drilling-limited/r/borr-drilling-limited---filing-of-interim-financial-report-on-form-6-k,c4382557

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/16983/4382557/b84c68cea02153e0.pdf Borr Drilling Limited Q2 2026 6-K Interim Report

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited