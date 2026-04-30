Boston Best Rate Movers Surpasses 33,000 Completed Moves, Marks 24 Years as Greater Boston's Most-Reviewed Moving Company

Family-owned company reaches industry milestone with 797+ five-star Google reviews and zero stair fees

WALTHAM, Mass., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Best Rate Movers, a licensed and insured moving company (USDOT #1718049) serving Greater Boston since 2002, today announced it has completed more than 33,000 residential and commercial moves across Massachusetts and the East Coast.

"When we started in 2002, we made a simple promise: transparent pricing, professional crews, and no hidden fees," said Isaac Raz, founder and owner of Boston Best Rate Movers. "Twenty-four years and 33,000 moves later, that same promise is why customers keep choosing us."

Boston Best Rate Movers crew with branded moving truck - serving Greater Boston since 2002 with 33,158+ completed moves Professional movers from Boston Best Rate Movers on the job - 797+ five-star Google reviews, BBB A+ rated

By the Numbers

33,158+ moves completed since 2002

797+ five-star Google reviews with a 4.7-star average rating

290+ communities served across Greater Massachusetts

$149/hour starting rate with 15-minute billing increments

Zero stair fees -- virtually unmatched in Boston, where stair charges of $50-$75 per flight are standard

What Sets Boston Best Rate Movers Apart

Unlike competitors who rely on day laborers or temp-agency workers, Boston Best Rate Movers employs full-time, W-2 crew members who undergo training before their first job. The company's transparent billing model -- hourly rates in 15-minute increments with no stair fees, truck fees, or fuel surcharges -- earned it recognition from Inc. Magazine, which named Boston Best Rate Movers to its Inc. Regionals 2023: Northeast list of fastest-growing private companies.

The company operates from its headquarters at 252R Calvary Street in Waltham, MA, serving all of Greater Boston including Boston proper, Cambridge, Brookline, Somerville, Newton, and 285 additional cities and towns. Services include local and long-distance moving, packing and unpacking, storage, commercial relocation, and specialty moves for pianos, gun safes, and gym equipment.

About Boston Best Rate Movers

Founded in 2002, Boston Best Rate Movers is a fully licensed and insured moving company (USDOT #1718049, MC #588966, MDPU #31795) serving Greater Boston and the East Coast. The company is BBB accredited with an A+ rating and is an AMSA ProMover. For more information or a free quote, visit www.bostonbestrate.com or call (617) 787-3528.

Media Contact:

Isaac Raz, Owner

Boston Best Rate Movers

Phone: (617) 787-3528

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.bostonbestrate.com

SOURCE Boston Best Rate Movers