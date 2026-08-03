Boston Proper Challenges Fashion's Age Rules With New "Defy All Expectations" Brand Platform

Iconic Women's Fashion Brand Debuts Refreshed Identity, New Creative Direction And Fall Collection Designed For Women Who Define Style On Their Own Terms.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Proper, a women's fashion brand designed for women who refuse to let age define their style, today announced the launch of Defy All Expectations, a bold new brand platform that marks the next chapter for the women's fashion brand. The relaunch introduces a refreshed visual identity, evolved brand voice, and renewed commitment to designing statement-making fashion for women who know exactly who they are and dress accordingly.

Building on more than three decades of empowering women through distinctive style, Boston Proper's rebrand reflects the evolution of today's customer: accomplished, confident, and uninterested in following trends just to fit in. Born from listening closely to women in their 40s, 50s, and beyond, the platform reflects a shared truth: personal style does not diminish with age—it becomes more distinctive, assured, and entirely her own.

"Our customer isn't looking for permission to stand out, because she already does," said Sheryl Clark, Co-CEO of Boston Proper. "Defy All Expectations is about creating a brand experience that reflects who she is today. Every element of this evolution – from our creative direction to our product storytelling – was designed with her in mind."

The brand relaunch includes:

A refreshed visual identity and modernized brand voice.

A renewed brand positioning centered on bold, elevated fashion that celebrates self-expression at every stage of life.

New creative storytelling that spotlights the women behind the style, rather than fleeting trends.

Enhanced community experiences designed to foster deeper customer connection through exclusive access, events, and storytelling.

Launching alongside the rebrand is Boston Proper's new Fall collection, the first expression of the Defy All Expectations platform. While this introduces a new expression of the Boston Proper brand, it builds on more than 34 years of designing distinctive fashion for confident women. From enduring customer favorites such as the brand's signature Beyond Travel Collection to its statement-making dresses, Boston Proper's most recognized categories continue to evolve to reflect the way women live, dress, and express themselves today.

"Defy All Expectations marks the beginning of an exciting new era for Boston Proper. This platform strengthens our brand for the future while creating new opportunities for growth, innovation, and deeper customer connection," said Adrian Miramontes, Co-CEO of Enterprise Strategy & Growth at Boston Proper.

The relaunch will roll out through an integrated marketing campaign spanning digital channels, creator partnerships, earned media, social storytelling and experiential activations throughout the season.

For more information, visit bostonproper.com or follow on Instagram (@bostonproperofficial) and TikTok (@bostonproperofficial).

About Boston Proper

Boston Proper is a women's fashion brand built on the belief that personal style has no age limit. Since launching in 1992, the brand has served confident, style-conscious women who refuse to be defined by convention and choose to express themselves on their own terms. Through Defy All Expectations, Boston Proper celebrates individuality, confidence, and the freedom to stand out at every stage of life.

For more information, visit https://www.bostonproper.com/ and follow @bostonproperofficial on Instagram.

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SOURCE Boston Proper