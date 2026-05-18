"Boston" Rob Mariano and Dramamine® Team Up to Champion Summer Travel Driven by Your 'Why' - Not Nausea

Dramamine® is giving people the chance to have more meaningful travel moments with two new products, a curated trip itinerary, and a sweepstakes dream-trip giveaway

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The most meaningful trips aren't defined by the destination, but by the purpose behind them. Dramamine®, the #1 brand for nausea relief, is encouraging travelers to tune in to the 'why' behind their journeys with the debut of the 'Your Why. Your Way.' campaign. Whether seeking adventure or challenging themselves to go somewhere new, Dramamine® invites people to embrace traveling with purpose knowing that its selection of nausea solutions won't let nausea stand in the way of the experiences that matter most.

Dramamine® is giving people the chance to have more meaningful travel moments with two new products, a curated trip itinerary, and a sweepstakes dream-trip giveaway.

Ahead of summer travel season, Dramamine® is announcing two new solutions that are travel-friendly and convenient to keep nausea from getting in the way. New Dramamine® Less Drowsy Powder is a no water needed, easy-to-use stick pack that delivers fast relief within 30 minutes and provides up to 24 hours of on-the-go convenience. It's formulated with a maximum strength dose of medicine to help prevent and relieve nausea, dizziness, and vomiting. Also new, the Dramamine® Nausea Chewable provides long-lasting relief in a raspberry cream flavor that gives convenient on-the-go relief from nausea and vomiting for up to 24 hours. Both products are available now at Amazon, CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart.

Boston Rob's Purpose-Driven Travel Itinerary

No stranger to pushing limits in pursuit of unforgettable experiences, Dramamine® partnered with reality TV star "Boston" Rob Mariano to share how he approaches travel with a purpose. Rob curated a list of trips he has taken, or hopes to take, that spans adrenaline-pumping adventures to meaningful explorations around the world, each reflecting what fulfills his why, his way. The full itinerary can be viewed here, experiences include:

Road to Hana in Maui, Hawaii – A scenic but winding coastal drive filled with waterfalls, rainforests, and must-see stops that make the journey as rewarding as the destination.

– A scenic but winding coastal drive filled with waterfalls, rainforests, and must-see stops that make the journey as rewarding as the destination. Bungy jumping in Queenstown, New Zealand – A return to the adventure capital of the world to finally take on the iconic AJ Hackett Bungy Jump.

– A return to the adventure capital of the world to finally take on the iconic AJ Hackett Bungy Jump. Aerial tour of Yosemite National Park in California – Taking in Yosemite's iconic landmarks from above for a breathtaking, one-of-a-kind perspective, with new Dramamine® Less Drowsy Powder on hand to help manage nausea from quick ascents and descents.

"My favorite trips aren't always the easiest ones to pull off, but they're the ones that stick with you because you had a reason to go after them," said Rob Mariano. "For me, that 'why' is what motivates me to go the extra mile. It can take a little extra grit, but having Dramamine® means I can stay focused on the experience, not worrying about nausea or motion sickness getting in the way."

"At Dramamine®, we know travel looks different for everyone, but what connects us all is the motivation behind it," said Erica Nesbitt, Associate Director at Prestige Consumer Health. "That's why we continue to expand our portfolio of leading nausea and motion sickness solutions, with options for every type of journey. With innovations like our new Dramamine® Less Drowsy Powder and Dramamine® Nausea Chewable, we're making it easier for people to stay present and make the most of every trip."

Spin to Win Your Dream 'Why' Trip

For a chance to make your next trip the most fulfilling yet, enter the 'Your Why. Your Way.' Sweepstakes* now through September 7. Visit Dramamine.com/YourWhy to submit an entry and spin the 'Your Why. Your Way.' wheel for an additional 10 bonus entries. One lucky grand prize winner will receive a $5,000 travel gift card to put toward a future trip or travel experience. Three secondary prize winners will each receive a set of Bose QuietComfort headphones for their next getaway. Ten third prize winners will receive a one-year supply of Dramamine® Less Drowsy Powder, Dramamine® Nausea Chewable, Dramamine® Advanced Herbals Ginger Chews, or Dramamine® Advanced Herbals Non Drowsy to keep their travels on track.

*No purchase necessary. Must be legal resident of (50) U.S. or D.C., age 18+. Ends 9/7/2026. See official rules at www.dramamine.com/yourwhy. Void wherever prohibited.

About Dramamine®

With over 75 years of experience, Dramamine® is the leader in nausea relief and the #1 pharmacist recommended brand in motion sickness. Dramamine®'s range of solutions, in various forms, effectively prevent and treat nausea, dizziness, vomiting & queasiness. The brand is part of Prestige Consumer Healthcare, a leading consumer healthcare products company which markets over-the-counter products in the U.S., Canada and Australia. For more information on Dramamine® products and to find a full list of retailers, visit www.Dramamine.com.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare is a leading consumer healthcare products company with sales throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company's diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer's Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux's Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.

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SOURCE Dramamine