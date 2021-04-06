Botanical Extracts Market to Grow Over $ 2 Billion During | 34% of Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

Get an exclusive report talking about market scenarios, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior.

The report on the botanical extracts market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing awareness of the benefits of natural cosmetics.

The botanical extracts market analysis includes the application and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing application of botanical extracts in the beverage industry as one of the prime reasons driving the botanical extracts market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The botanical extracts market covers the following areas:

Botanical Extracts Market Sizing

Botanical Extracts Market Forecast

Botanical Extracts Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Bell Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

and Fragrances Inc. BI Nutraceuticals

Dohler GmbH

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Kerry Group Plc

MB Holding GmbH and Co. KG

Prinova Group LLC

PT Indesso Aroma

Synergy Flavors Inc.

Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Global Fresh Cranberries Market - Global fresh cranberries market is segmented by type (inorganic and organic) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Global Curcumin Market - Global curcumin market is segmented by application (Pharmaceutical, Food, Cosmetics, and Others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

F and B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Nutraceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

