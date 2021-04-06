Botanical Extracts Market to Grow Over $ 2 Billion During | 34% of Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio
Apr 06, 2021, 21:35 ET
NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The botanical extracts market is poised to grow by USD 2.19 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
The report on the botanical extracts market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing awareness of the benefits of natural cosmetics.
The botanical extracts market analysis includes the application and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing application of botanical extracts in the beverage industry as one of the prime reasons driving the botanical extracts market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The botanical extracts market covers the following areas:
Botanical Extracts Market Sizing
Botanical Extracts Market Forecast
Botanical Extracts Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Bell Flavors and Fragrances Inc.
- BI Nutraceuticals
- Dohler GmbH
- International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.
- Kerry Group Plc
- MB Holding GmbH and Co. KG
- Prinova Group LLC
- PT Indesso Aroma
- Synergy Flavors Inc.
- Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- F and B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Nutraceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
