250 Women Entrepreneurs Have Been Selected to Join a Multi-Week Skill-Building, Mentorship, and Networking Program

BOTOX® Cosmetic Will Award 20 Participants With $20,000 Grants Each to Help Take Their Business Dreams to the Next Level

IRVINE, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), today announced the 2026 cohort of entrepreneurs selected to participate in The Confidence Collective: Empowering Women Entrepreneurs, an ongoing initiative from BOTOX® Cosmetic dedicated to uplifting and investing in women businessowners.

BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) Introduces The Confidence Collective’s Entrepreneur Class of 2026. Learn more at https://botoxcosmetic.com/real-impact.

This year's cohort was selected from a highly competitive and talented applicant pool spanning diverse industries, backgrounds, and business concepts, underscoring strong demand for programs that support women entrepreneurs. BOTOX® Cosmetic continues to invest where it matters most by providing participants with skill-building resources, meaningful mentorship opportunities, and for 20 entrepreneurs, access to business-affirming capital.

"Through The Confidence Collective, BOTOX® Cosmetic is proud to support women entrepreneurs with the tools and resources they need to grow," said Nicole Mowad-Nassar, senior vice president, AbbVie and president, global Allergan Aesthetics. "Each of these founders brings a unique vision and voice. This program is designed to help build confidence, foster community, and propel their businesses forward. We are excited to spotlight their stories and champion their journeys in the months ahead."

Participants kicked off the program at a virtual community summit earlier this month, focused on business development, financial education, and connection. Building on this momentum, the program continues with an intensive "Boost Camp," a multiweek experience featuring practical tools and mentorship across specialized tracks, designed to support each entrepreneur's business goals.

From the 250 women businessowners, 20 program participants will be selected by a panel of Allergan Aesthetics executives and aesthetic provider entrepreneurs to each receive a $20,000 grant from BOTOX® Cosmetic to help make their business goals a reality. This year's aesthetic entrepreneur advisors and judges include:

"Having been involved from the beginning, I've seen firsthand how The Confidence Collective helps women step more fully into their role as leaders," said Chrisman, four-time aesthetic entrepreneur advisor and judge. "Being surrounded by a community where entrepreneurs support and believe in each other, I can't help but feel inspired and motivated by their stories as I continue my own entrepreneurial journey."

The 20 grant recipients will be announced this fall. For more information on The Confidence Collective, visit www.botoxcosmetic.com/real-impact and follow @botoxcosmetic on Instagram and YouTube, where participants will be featured in the coming months.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Approved Uses

BOTOX® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet lines, frown lines between the eyebrows, and vertical bands connecting the jaw and neck (platysma bands) in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic:

Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, which can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are preexisting before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.

due to weakening of associated muscles, which can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are preexisting before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months. Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms, including loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing.

BOTOX® Cosmetic dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow's feet lines, forehead lines, and/or platysma bands.

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of receiving BOTOX® Cosmetic. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported, including itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you are wheezing or have asthma symptoms, or if you become dizzy or faint.

Do not receive BOTOX® Cosmetic if you are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX® Cosmetic (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA), Xeomin (incobotulinumtoxinA), Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), Daxxify (daxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm), or Letybo (letibotulinumtoxinA-wlbg); or have a skin infection at the planned injection site. This list may not include all available botulinum toxin products.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects, including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing, from standard doses of BOTOX® Cosmetic.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including surgery or plans to have surgery on your face, trouble raising your eyebrows, drooping eyelids, any other abnormal facial change, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby), or are breastfeeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX® Cosmetic in the past.

Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc, Dysport, Xeomin, Jeuveau, Daxxify, or Letybo in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; or take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic include dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; and eye problems, including double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids and eyebrows, swelling of eyelids, and dry eyes.

For more information, refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor. To report a side effect, please call Allergan Aesthetics at 1-800-678-1605.

See BOTOX® Cosmetic full Product Information , including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

© 2026 AbbVie. All rights reserved. BOTOX Cosmetic and its designs are trademarks of Allergan Holdings France SAS, an AbbVie company, or its affiliates.

Contacts:

Investors:

Liz Shea

[email protected]

(847) 935-2211

Media:

Ember Garrett

[email protected]

(714) 246-3525

SOURCE AbbVie