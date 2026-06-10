Botslab Launches W101: First Dual Indoor & Outdoor Window Camera

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Botslab, a smart security technology brand focused on AI-powered home and vehicle protection, today announced the launch of the Botslab W101 Window Camera, an innovative dual-camera security solution designed to simplify home monitoring through easy window-mounted installation.

Botslab W101 Window Camera

Unlike traditional outdoor security systems that often require drilling, wiring, or complex setup, the W101 Window Camera is designed to be attached directly to glass surfaces in minutes. The device allows users to transform almost any window into a smart monitoring point, making it ideal for apartments, rental homes, garages, front doors, and backyards — without drilling, permanent installation, or landlord permission. Its portable design also makes it easy to move and reinstall when relocating.

The W101 Window Camera combines dual 2.5K cameras into a single device, featuring an outward-facing "OutView" camera for outdoor monitoring and an inward-facing "InView" camera for indoor visibility. Through the app, users can easily switch between indoor and outdoor camera views, allowing flexible monitoring from a single window-mounted device without requiring multiple cameras.

Designed to address common challenges associated with window monitoring, the W101 Window Camera features an anti-reflection optical design that helps reduce glare and improve image clarity when recording through glass. The indoor camera also includes AI full-color night vision powered by an F1.0 large-aperture lens to deliver clearer nighttime footage in low-light environments.

The camera further integrates AI-powered smart notification and smart search capabilities. Users can receive instant alerts for detected human activity and quickly search for important events in the app without manually reviewing hours of recordings.

Additional features include:

24/7 continuous recording

Local and cloud storage options

Dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi

Two-way audio and visual voice interaction

Family sharing access

Privacy protection is also built into the product design. Unlike many indoor security cameras that continuously record inside the home, the W101 window camera's inward-facing camera does not automatically record by default. Users can manually access the live view, capture photos, or start recording through the app whenever needed, providing greater control over indoor privacy. The indoor camera also includes a physical privacy shutter for added peace of mind.

With growing demand for flexible and renter-friendly home protection, Botslab believes the W101 Window Camera introduces a new category of window camera for home security by combining dual-camera coverage, AI features, and tool-free installation into a single device.

For more information, visit the Botslab Official Website

SOURCE Botslab