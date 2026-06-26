Bottini & Bottini, Inc. Announces Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement Involving Purchasers of Tattooed Chef Common Stock

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE CENTRAL DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

DINKO MIHAYLOV, JOHN HANCOCK,

SHASHANK BAGUL, JOHN SPADARO,

MUSTAPHA HOTAIT, and MARCO

STARACE, individually and on behalf of all

others similarly situated, Plaintiffs, v. TATTOOED CHEF, INC., SALVATORE

GALLETTI, STEPHANIE DIECKMANN,

and SARAH GALLETTI, Defendants. CASE NO. 2:22-cv-09311-GW-E SUMMARY NOTICE

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) MOTION FOR AWARDS OF ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES; AND (III) SETTLEMENT HEARINGS

TO: (i) All persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Tattooed Chef common stock between December 15, 2020 through November 28, 2022, inclusive (the "Settlement Class"). Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Settlement Class as set forth in detail in the settlement agreement for the Action and the Notice described below.

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY; YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY A PENDING CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, and an Order of the United States District Court for the Central District of California, that a lawsuit captioned Mihaylov v. Tattooed Chef, Case No. 2:22-cv-09311-GW-E (C.D. Cal.) (the "Action") has been certified as a class action for purposes of the settlement.

The parties to the Action have reached a proposed settlement ("Settlement") in the amount of $4,750,000 in cash. If approved, the Settlement will resolve all claims in the Action. A hearing will be held in the Action on September 3, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., before the Honorable George H. Wu at the United States District Court, First Street Courthouse, 350 W. 1st Street, Courtroom 9D, 9th Floor, Los Angeles, California (the "Court"), to determine whether: (i) the Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the releases specified and described in the settlement agreement (and in the Notice described below) should be entered; (iii) the proposed Plan of Allocation for the Settlement, should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) counsel's applications for awards of attorneys' fees and expenses should be approved.

The Settlement will not become effective until the Settlement receives final approval from the Court, and has become final. If approved, the Settlement will resolve all claims in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights may be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the settlement proceeds. This notice provides only a summary of the information contained in the detailed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses and Service Awards to the Lead Plaintiffs; and (III) Settlement Hearing ("Notice"). You may obtain a copy of both Notices, along with the Claim Form, on the website for the Settlement, www.TattooedChefSecuritiesSettlement.com. You may also obtain copies of the detailed Notice and Claim Form by contacting the Claims Administrator at Tattooed Chef Securities Settlement, c/o Epiq, PO Box 4819, Portland, OR 97208-4819; 1-877-385-3187; [email protected].

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed), or online at www.TattooedChefSecuritiesSettlement.com, no later than August 4, 2026 , in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Claim Form. If you are a member of the Settlement Class and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any releases, judgments, or orders entered by the Court for the Action, respectively.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than August 13, 2026 , in accordance with the instructions set forth in the detailed Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any releases, judgments, or orders entered by the Court for the Action, and you will not be eligible to share in the net proceeds of the Settlement. Excluding yourself is the only option that may allow you to be part of any other current or future lawsuit against Defendants or any of the other released parties concerning the claims being resolved by the Settlement. Please note, however, if you decide to exclude yourself, you may be time-barred from asserting certain of the claims covered by the Action by a statute of repose or statute of limitations.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation (as contained in the Notice), and/or counsels' motions for attorneys' fees and expenses, must be submitted no later than August 13, 2026 , in accordance with the instructions set forth in the detailed Notice.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICES, DEFENDANTS, OR THEIR COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. All questions about this notice, the settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the counsel set forth below or the Claims Administrator.

Requests for the detailed Notice and Claim Form should be made to the Claims Administrator:

Tattooed Chef Securities Settlement

c/o Epiq

PO Box 4819

Portland, OR 97208-4819

1-877-385-3187

[email protected]

www.TattooedChefSecuritiesSettlement.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the detailed Notice and Claim Form, may be made to counsel as follows:

Inquiries for the Settlement should be directed to:

Francis A. Bottini, Jr., Esq.

BOTTINI & BOTTINI, INC.

7817 Ivanhoe Ave., Suite 102

La Jolla, CA 92037

1-858-914-2001

[email protected]

DATED: June 26, 2026

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court

Central District of California

URL: www.TattooedChefSecuritiesSettlement.com

SOURCE Bottini & Bottini, Inc.