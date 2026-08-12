Boulevard Bio Launches with $65 Million from Deerfield and World-Class Founders to Advance Precision Immunology Pipeline

World-class founding team includes Prof. Georg Schett, MD, a renowned expert in rheumatology, immunology, and B cell biology, alongside scientific co-founder and board member Frank Nestle, MD, Partner at Deerfield Management and CEO of Deerfield Discovery and Development (3DC)

Early Phase 1 healthy volunteer data for BLVD101, lead candidate in IgAN, support best-in-class potential and 12-week (quarterly) dosing

BLVD101 was invented by Deerfield Management within 3DC, the firm's drug discovery and development engine

Boulevard is advancing a broad pipeline of multi-specific antibodies for B cell-driven autoimmune disease

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boulevard Bio today announced its emergence from stealth with $65 million from founding investor Deerfield Management and early Phase 1 healthy volunteer data for lead candidate BLVD101, a dual BAFF/APRIL-targeting bispecific antibody, supporting a 12-week (quarterly) dosing interval in IgA nephropathy (IgAN). Founded by pioneers in B cell biology and incubated by Deerfield Management within Deerfield Discovery and Development (3DC), the firm's internal therapeutics research and development engine, Boulevard's approach is grounded in a deep understanding of B cell disease biology, the identification of key mechanisms and targets that drive pathology, and the ability to engineer multi-specific antibodies to address those drivers. The company aims to optimize each of the three candidates in its pipeline to improve the quality of life a chronic illness often erodes.

"Today, over five million patients with B cell-driven autoimmune disease face a lifetime of treatments that may relieve symptoms temporarily but fail to address the underlying cause," said Mahesh Karande, chief executive officer of Boulevard. "Leveraging a deep understanding of B cell biology, Boulevard aims to free patients from a lifetime of burdensome treatment, offering durable disease control and, in some cases, the prospect of a cure. Each program in our pipeline was designed and selected for that goal, and the early data from our lead program are a promising indication that the science behind them has the potential to deliver what patients expect and deserve. We are fortunate to work alongside experienced leaders in immunology and rheumatology as we build Boulevard Bio."

Prof. Georg Schett, MD, co-founder of Boulevard, added, "Over the past two decades, B cells have become recognized as central drivers of autoimmune disease, but addressing their complex biology likely requires the design of precision medicines that can be combined to target specific, sometimes-overlapping mechanisms and indications. We founded Boulevard to meet that challenge, with multi-target strategies and a thoughtful selection of modalities to appropriately reach key disease drivers and alter the course of chronic illnesses."

Frank Nestle, MD, Boulevard scientific co-founder, board member, and partner at Deerfield Management, and chief executive officer of 3DC, added, "Today we are excited to publicly welcome Boulevard Bio into the world – a company incubated at Deerfield with molecules developed inside 3DC, now led by a seasoned team with experience translating complex science into best- and first-in-class medicines. Since the company's inception, the Boulevard team has advanced BLVD101 to early clinical data that highlight this compound's potential to achieve durable disease control in a large, underserved patient population. I have great confidence in Boulevard's pipeline and the team driving it forward as they aim to advance differentiated and impactful treatments for patients burdened with lifelong autoimmune diseases."

Boulevard's Pipeline

BLVD101

BLVD101 (formerly DFX-1092) is a bispecific BAFF/APRIL antibody being developed as a potential treatment for IgAN, with early clinical data to suggest dosing once every twelve weeks. This quarterly dosing profile is designed to align with the rhythm of routine care and the needs of patients living with lifelong autoimmune diseases. Clinical data from other dual BAFF/APRIL agents suggest that blocking both targets can slow IgAN disease progression, drive reductions in proteinuria and hematuria, and reduce disease burden across renal and systemic autoimmunity, such as lupus and Sjogren's disease. BLVD101 was discovered and developed inside 3DC.

Interim Phase 1 Data

In an interim analysis from the ongoing Phase 1 single-ascending dose study in healthy volunteers, BLVD101 was generally well tolerated and maintained a favorable safety profile. Interim pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic results show strong IgA suppression and differentiated profile, supporting a 12-week dosing interval.

BLVD201

BLVD201 (formerly MTS-128) is a trispecific CD19/BCMA/CD3 T cell engager designed to deliver a durable immune reset in severe B cell-driven autoimmune disease. Its compact design is built to penetrate deeply into tissue and enable a robust response at a low dose. By engaging both CD19 and BCMA, it aims to clear the antibody-producing compartment along with the cells that replenish it, countering the repopulation that limits single-target approaches. This program is in IND-enabling studies and was acquired from METiS TechBio under an exclusive global license in June 2026.

BLVD301

BLVD301 is directed at a novel target combination in B cell-driven autoimmune disease, supported by established genetic evidence. The company nominated this development candidate in June 2026.

Leadership & Financing

Boulevard Bio is led by Mahesh Karande, Chief Executive Officer, and Neil Solomons, MD, Chief Medical Officer. The company's board is chaired by Brian Chow, PhD, Managing Director at Deerfield Management; Deerfield Partner and 3DC CEO Frank Nestle, MD, is scientific co-founder and serves on the board. Boulevard was co-founded by Prof. Georg Schett, MD, a pioneer in immune reset, alongside founding advisor Prof. Jonathan Barratt, PhD, FRCP. Boulevard has raised approximately $65 million in aggregate financing from Deerfield and affiliates in equity capital and convertible notes.

About Boulevard Bio

Boulevard Bio is a precision immunology company built to change the course of B cell-driven autoimmune diseases with targeted, multi-specific medicines designed to set new therapeutic standards. Boulevard is advancing a pipeline of multi-specific antibodies grounded in a deep understanding of B cell disease biology to pair the right targets and modalities to the right disease across the spectrum of B cell-driven autoimmune conditions. The company was founded by pioneers in B cell biology and was incubated by Deerfield Management with molecules developed inside Deerfield Discovery and Development (3DC), the firm's internal therapeutics research and development engine. The company's corporate headquarters are in New York City at Cure, an affiliate of Deerfield.

For more information, visit www.boulevardbio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.



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SOURCE Boulevard Bio