Boundless and Merakey USA Announce Affiliation to Advance a New National Model for Human Services

Organizations establish a new affiliation model that combines local leadership and community trust with shared national infrastructure, learning, and long-term sustainability

WORTHINGTON, Ohio and LAFAYETTE HILL, Pa., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two leading nonprofit organizations today announced a strategic affiliation creating a national framework expanding services, strengthening operations, and enhancing support for thousands of individuals and families. Boundless, based in Columbus Ohio, and Merakey USA, based in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, will affiliate, creating a shared organization dedicated to providing whole-person, whole-life care for people with autism, mental health conditions, substance use disorders, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and other complex needs.

The affiliation brings together two respected nonprofit organizations with a shared commitment to person-centered care, innovation, and community impact. Together, the organizations believe they can help advance a new model for human services, one that combines the strength of local leadership and community relationships with the shared infrastructure, innovation, and coordinated support needed to meet increasingly complex challenges across the sector.

At a time when nonprofit providers face workforce shortages, rising costs, growing regulatory complexity, and increasing demand for services, leaders from both organizations believe the future of human services will require new forms of collaboration that strengthen organizations while preserving the local relationships and trust that communities depend on.

Under the affiliation, Boundless will continue operating under its established name, maintain its leadership team and local governance structure, and continue delivering services throughout Ohio. The affiliation connects Boundless to Merakey's broader platform and capabilities while preserving the organizational identity, leadership, and community presence that have defined its success.

Consulting for Human Services (CFHS), led by Chief Executive Officer Stacy DiStefano, advised on the transaction and supported the organizations throughout the strategic planning and affiliation process, helping develop a partnership grounded in shared values, organizational strength, and a long-term commitment to the communities both organizations serve. CFHS has served as a long-standing strategic advisor to both organizations.

"This is one of the most exciting decisions in Boundless' history because it allows us to think bigger about what is possible for the people and families we serve," said Patrick Maynard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boundless. "We are not joining forces because something is broken. We are doing it because we believe strong organizations can accomplish more together than they can alone. This affiliation gives us the opportunity to invest in our people, accelerate innovation, and help shape what the future of human services can look like."

Together, Boundless and Merakey serve individuals and families through a broad continuum of services, including intellectual and developmental disabilities supports, behavioral health care, autism services, residential services, employment supports, education, primary care, dentistry, and community-based programs.

Combined, the organizations represent a significant platform for innovation and impact, supporting more than 50,000 individuals and families annually across 12 states through the work of over 11,000 employees and care professionals and generating more than $1 billion in annual revenue.

"We believe the future belongs to organizations that are willing to rethink old assumptions," said Joe Martz, Chief Executive Officer of Merakey. "For too long, human services providers have been forced to choose between staying local and building the scale needed to navigate increasing complexity. This affiliation demonstrates a different path. One where organizations can preserve what makes them unique while gaining the resources, expertise, and support needed to thrive. We are incredibly excited about what Boundless and Merakey can learn from one another and what we can build together."

The affiliation creates opportunities for collaboration in workforce development, leadership advancement, technology, quality improvement, data and analytics, operational excellence, and advocacy. Leaders also see the affiliation as a platform for accelerating innovation and shared learning across the sector, helping successful ideas spread more quickly and supporting new approaches that improve outcomes for individuals and families.

Leaders hope the affiliation will demonstrate that organizations do not have to choose between preserving local identity and building the capabilities needed for long-term success. By combining community-rooted leadership with shared infrastructure and innovation, Boundless and Merakey believe they can help shape a stronger future for the human services sector.

About Boundless

For more than 40 years, Boundless has provided people in Ohio with intellectual and developmental disabilities and behavioral health challenges the freedom and opportunity to live boundless lives. Through autism services, behavioral health programs, primary care, dental services, employment supports, residential services, and community-based programs, Boundless' more than 3,000 employees deliver person-centered care that celebrates the unique potential of every individual and empowers people to live, work, and thrive in their communities. www.iamboundless.org

About Merakey

Merakey is a developmental, behavioral health, and education nonprofit provider offering a breadth of integrated services to individuals and communities across the country. With more than 8,000 employees across 12 states, Merakey leverages its size and expertise to meet the needs of individuals, families, public and private healthcare funders, and community partner organizations. Through compassion, innovation, and a commitment to quality, Merakey empowers individuals and communities to reach their fullest potential. www.merakey.org

About CFHS

Consulting for Human Services (CFHS) helps organizations across the human services sector grow, adapt, and build lasting sustainability guided by the belief that mission and margin should reinforce each other, not compete. The firm advises provider organizations, state systems, associations, and investors on strategy, mergers and acquisitions, operations, and organizational transformation across behavioral health, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and other complex care systems. Learn more at www.consultingfhs.com

Media contact: Kevin Feeley

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SOURCE Merakey