Bourns Honored by General Motors with a 2025 Overdrive Award, GM's Highest Supplier Honor

Bourns is one of only 8 suppliers chosen from roughly 20,000 globally to receive a GM Overdrive Award

RIVERSIDE, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bourns, a leading manufacturer and supplier of electronic components, today announced that General Motors has honored the company with a 2025 Overdrive Award at GM's 34th Annual Supplier of the Year ceremony, held in Austin, Texas. Of GM's roughly 20,000 suppliers, only 8 received the Overdrive Award this year.

"This recognition reflects the passion and commitment of our teams worldwide who continually push beyond expectations to support our customers. We are proud to work with General Motors and remain focused on delivering innovative, reliable solutions that help move their business forward."

— Al Yost, President and Chief Operating Officer, Bourns

Bourns supplies automotive sensing solutions to General Motors across a range of vehicle programs. The company previously earned the GM Supplier of the Year Award, and the 2025 Overdrive Award marks a significant step forward in that relationship, recognizing the consistency of Bourns' delivery and the quality of innovation the company brings to GM's programs.

"At Bourns, going above and beyond isn't an exception; it's how we operate. This award is a testament to our team's ability to anticipate needs, solve challenges, and deliver solutions that strengthen our relationship with GM."

— Michel Potvin, President, Bourns Sensors Division

Shilpan Amin, GM's Senior Vice President and Global Chief Procurement and Supply Chain Officer, spoke to the value that suppliers such as Bourns' bring to GM's operations.

"Supplier of the Year is one of those key moments our whole team looks forward to every year because it highlights the partnerships behind every vehicle we build," said Amin. "The results our suppliers deliver throughout the entire product development cycle are central to our ability to deliver world-class vehicles to our customers. When our suppliers, such as Bourns, lean in with us on new technology and flawless execution, we can move faster, compete harder and unlock more value across the entire supply chain."

In 2025, GM's 34th annual Supplier of the Year and Overdrive awards recognize 103 suppliers spanning 14 countries. These suppliers deliver outstanding performance, partnership and innovation in support of GM's global operations. Awardees are selected by a global GM team based on performance across key categories such as safety, innovation, execution, resilience and customer support, along with their alignment to GM's core values and strategic priorities.

Suppliers that truly exceed expectations receive the coveted Overdrive Award. This recognizes outstanding achievement across GM Global Purchasing & Supply Chain's key priorities such as innovation, sustainability, resilience and relationships—above and beyond what's already required to be named Supplier of the Year.

About Bourns

Bourns is a privately held manufacturer of power electronics, resistive components, circuit protection, and sensing solutions. Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Riverside, California, Bourns serves the automotive, industrial, consumer, communications, healthcare†, and audio markets through a global network of design, manufacturing, and sales operations. For more information, visit bourns.com.

Bourns® and the Bourns logo are registered trademarks of Bourns and may be used only with the permission of Bourns and proper acknowledgment. General Motors® and related marks are registered trademarks of General Motors LLC. Other listed names and brands are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

† Bourns® products have not been designed for and are not intended for use in "lifesaving," "life-critical" or "life-sustaining" applications, nor any other applications where failure or malfunction of the Bourns® product may result in personal injury or death. See Legal Disclaimer Notice bourns.com/docs/legal/disclaimer.pdf

SOURCE Bourns, Inc.