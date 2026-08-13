Boutique Riverfront Condominium Development The Hudson Now Selling Exclusively with Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Move-in-ready residences bring elevated design, exceptional amenities, and a rare new construction opportunity to Croton-on-Hudson

CROTON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hudson, a new boutique condominium community overlooking the Hudson River, is now officially on the market and exclusively represented by Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty. Located at 25 South Riverside Avenue, the limited collection of thoughtfully designed one- and two-bedroom residences offers buyers a rare opportunity to own newly constructed luxury housing in one of Westchester County's most sought-after Hudson River locations.

Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty lists for sale residences at The Hudson, a boutique condominium in Croton-on-Hudson, NY, overlooking the Hudson River

Developed by RMA Development and M&S Iron Works, The Hudson was designed to embrace both the surrounding landscape and the lifestyle that defines Croton-on-Hudson. The development combines contemporary architecture with warm, natural materials, expansive private outdoor spaces, and sweeping river views. The move-in-ready residences feature open-concept floor plans, oversized windows, American white oak hardwood flooring, custom kitchens with premium GE Café appliances, spa-inspired bathrooms, and spacious private balconies or patios.

"What makes this community so special isn't just the location—it's the experience," said Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty listing agent Lisa Sangster. "From the moment buyers walk through the door, they immediately notice the quality. Every residence was designed with the same exceptional level of craftsmanship and attention to detail, regardless of size or floor plan. That's something you rarely find in new construction today."

All units at The Hudson include designer appointments throughout by Joss Citrone Coyle, longtime Croton resident and founder and principal designer of Coyle & Coyle Interior Design, a boutique firm based in Croton-on-Hudson. The interiors were intentionally inspired by the property's natural surroundings, creating a seamless connection between the building and the Hudson River landscape.

That philosophy extends outdoors as well, where a 6,750-square-foot rooftop terrace functions as an extension of residents' living space. It features panoramic Hudson River views, designer lounge seating, pergolas, outdoor dining and grilling areas, landscaped gathering spaces, yoga and wellness areas, a ping pong table, shuffleboard, and other recreational amenities.

Residents also enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness center, secure garage parking, EV charging, professional property management, and energy-efficient features, including rooftop solar panels that help offset common-area utility costs and keep monthly carrying costs to a minimum.

One of The Hudson's greatest distinctions is its rarity. While neighboring Westchester communities have experienced significant residential development in recent years, Croton-on-Hudson has had few opportunities for buyers seeking brand-new luxury condominiums. According to Sangster, the community has generated strong interest from longtime local homeowners looking to downsize without leaving the village they love.

"The response has been incredible because this is something Croton has truly been waiting for," Sangster said. "People who have lived here for years finally have an opportunity to stay in the community while enjoying a beautiful, low-maintenance home with luxury finishes, outstanding amenities and walkable access to everything that makes Croton special."

Located directly across from The Croton River Walk, Croton Landing and the Hudson River waterfront, The Hudson offers convenient access to parks, restaurants, shopping, Metro-North service, and the village's walkable downtown.

Residences include one- and two-bedroom floor plans with pricing beginning just under $500,000. Private tours are now available. For more information or to schedule a private showing, visit www.livethehudsonny.com or contact Lisa Sangster of Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty at 914.484.4342 or [email protected].

About William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Founded in 1949, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty manages a $5.8 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 29 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York. The company is one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty(R) affiliates globally and the 35th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. For more information, visit the website at williampitt.com.

Sotheby's International Realty's worldwide network includes 1,075 offices throughout 81 countries and territories on six continents.

SOURCE Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty