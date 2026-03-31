Bovita Health, LLC Launches Premium, Science-Forward Colostrum Line

The new wellness company's products are designed to elevate colostrum from niche supplement to daily foundational health ritual

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DALLAS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bovita Health, LLC has debuted with a premium colostrum-based wellness line, introducing a new standard for daily nutrition. By pairing colostrum with thoughtfully selected ingredients like postbiotics and creatine, the company is helping elevate colostrum into modern wellness routines.

The collection features three science-forward products designed to support foundational health: Colostrum, Colostrum + Postbiotic and Colostrum + Creatine.

Bovita Health, LLC has debuted with a premium colostrum-based wellness line, introducing a new standard for daily nutrition. The collection features three science-forward products designed to support foundational health: Colostrum, Colostrum + Postbiotic and Colostrum + Creatine.

While colostrum has long been recognized in research for its powerful role in supporting gut health, along with immune and cellular health, it has remained largely underrepresented in mainstream wellness. The company aims to change that by elevating colostrum from a niche ingredient to an essential component of everyday nutrition. Rich in bioactive compounds that help nourish the gut lining and support digestive balance, the company's colostrum offers foundational benefits for whole-body health.

"Colostrum is emerging as a cornerstone of modern wellness and gut health," said Jill Truitt, president and general manager of Bovita Health, LLC. "We're advancing the category through rigorously formulated products that meet high-quality standards and support practical daily use."

Each product in the debut line is available in both bags and stick packs that are designed with clinically-studied ingredients and supported by transparent standards around composition and sourcing. The product line includes:

Colostrum: The unflavored foundational daily formula designed to support gut and immune health. The powder mixes easily into cool beverages, smoothies or water, making it a simple addition to everyday routines. Stick Packs 10 count / $29.99 and 40 serving bag / $69.99.





The unflavored foundational daily formula designed to support gut and immune health. The powder mixes easily into cool beverages, smoothies or water, making it a simple addition to everyday routines. Colostrum + Postbiotic: Formulated to support microbiome balance, this unflavored blend combines immune support from colostrum with targeted postbiotic ingredients to promote digestive harmony and help reduce digestive discomfort. Stick Packs 10 count / $39.99 and 40 serving bag / $79.99.





Formulated to support microbiome balance, this unflavored blend combines immune support from colostrum with targeted postbiotic ingredients to promote digestive harmony and help reduce digestive discomfort. Colostrum + Creatine: A performance-focused unflavored formula designed to support recovery, strength and cellular energy. This unique blend pairs colostrum with creatine to promote muscle recovery and fuel cellular energy production. Enhanced with vitamins K2 and D3, the blend supports bone strength and immune health–ensuring that the nutrients your body absorbs are effectively directed to bones and muscles for overall performance. Stick Packs 10 count / $39.99 and 40 serving bag / $79.99

The products are now available for pre-order on BovitaHealth.com and will be available on the website for purchase starting Monday, March 30.

About Bovita Health LLC Wellness Done Right.™

Founded in 2025, Bovita Health, LLC is a colostrum nutrient supplement company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. It is the maker of Bovita Health products, which blend high quality colostrum powder with other quality nutrient supplements to enhance consumers' immunity, gut health and everyday wellness. For more information visit BovitaHealth.com and @BovitaHealth.

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Charlotte Murphy

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SOURCE Bovita Health