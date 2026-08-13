BOXABL Inc. Opens the Door to Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Across the Housing Industry

BOXABL invites companies, landholders, talent, and inventions across the housing supply chain to join forces, with the opportunity for flexible deal structures

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BOXABL Inc. (Nasdaq: BXBL), an innovative technology company transforming the housing market with its modular building systems, announces the launch of a new section of BOXABL's website to encourage partnerships aimed at assembling the full suite of capabilities needed to make housing affordable at mass-production scale.

BOXABL Factory in Las Vegas, Nevada

BOXABL envisions that potential partnerships may include whole-business acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, land contributions, talent additions, and technology or intellectual property deals across the housing value chain. As part of this effort, the Company also said it is open to evaluating M&A opportunities more broadly where a combination could accelerate its mission to make housing affordable at scale.

"Housing is too expensive right now, and every year we spend inventing something that already exists is a year homes stay unaffordable," said Galiano Tiramani, BOXABL Founder and Co-CEO. "If someone has already solved a piece of it, the fastest path is to bring them in — not to start over in-house and hope we catch up."

Four Areas of Focus

BOXABL is prioritizing partnerships across four categories:

Companies — Manufacturers, installers, dealers, lenders, haulers, and suppliers of any size.

— Manufacturers, installers, dealers, lenders, haulers, and suppliers of any size. Land — Raw, entitled, infill, or acreage parcels.

— Raw, entitled, infill, or acreage parcels. Talent — Operators with experience building, moving, selling, and financing housing. The Company describes talent acquisition as "the real reason we do deals," noting that this kind of operating experience cannot be bought off a shelf.

— Operators with experience building, moving, selling, and financing housing. The Company describes talent acquisition as "the real reason we do deals," noting that this kind of operating experience cannot be bought off a shelf. Inventions — Patents, prototypes, tooling, manufacturing processes, and software that address any piece of the affordable-housing problem, from faster panel systems to cheaper connections to better factory-line design.

Where BOXABL Is Looking

The Company identified specific areas where it is seeking partners, including factories and fabrication facilities, developers and landholders, installation and site-work contractors, transport and logistics operators, lending and finance providers designed for factory-built housing, sales and dealer networks, automation and software providers, and materials and systems suppliers. BOXABL also said it welcomes pitches for ideas, patents, or businesses that fall outside these categories but that could still make housing more affordable.

Flexible Deal Structures

BOXABL said all transactions considered under the program will be evaluated individually, with flexible structures that may include cash, stock, or a combination of both, depending on the requirements of a specific transaction. The Company is directing interested parties — including companies, landholders, operators, and inventors — to submit expressions of interest through its website or by phone. BOXABL noted that any submission is non-binding and creates no offer, agreement, or obligation on the part of either party, and that any transaction would be subject to due diligence, definitive documentation, and applicable approvals.

Interested parties can submit an expression of interest by filling out the form at www.boxabl.com/mergers#interest.

About BOXABL

Since its inception in 2017, BOXABL has raised over $230 million from more than 50,000 investors. The North Las Vegas-based company is dedicated to transforming the housing industry through innovative technology and design, with a mission of making housing affordable at mass-production scale. BOXABL's flagship product, the Casita, is a 361-square-foot studio unit with a full kitchen, bathroom and utilities that unfolds on-site in under an hour. The Company also offers the smaller 120-square-foot Baby Box and is developing stackable and connectable modules designed to form townhomes, multifamily units, and larger single-family homes. BOXABL began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "BXBL" on July 20, 2026, following the completion of its business combination with FG Merger II Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "plan," "project," "will," "estimate," "intend," "expect," "believe," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict" or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. We have based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events. These statements include: projections of market opportunity and market share; estimates of customer adoption rates and usage patterns; projections of development and commercialization costs and timelines; expectations regarding BOXABL's ability to execute its business model and the expected financial benefits of such model; expectations regarding BOXABL's ability to attract, retain, and expand its customer base; BOXABL's deployment of Casita; BOXABL's expectations concerning relationships with strategic partners, suppliers, governments, regulatory bodies and other third parties; future ventures or investments in companies, products, services, or technologies; development of favorable regulations and government incentives affecting BOXABL's markets; the potential benefits of any proposed transaction and expectations related to its terms and timing; and the potential for BOXABL to increase in value.

These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions, many of which are beyond the control of BOXABL.

In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this communication, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

SOURCE Boxabl