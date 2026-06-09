Boylan Bottling Launches Freedom Cola: A Limited-Edition Craft Soda Celebrating 250 Years of American Independence

The 135-year-old cane sugar soda brand introduces a seasonal patriotic release — available online nationwide and across the New York metro area through Big Geyser

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boylan Bottling Co., one of America's original craft soda brands, announced the launch of Freedom Cola, a limited-edition release celebrating the 250th anniversary of American independence. Available beginning Memorial Day weekend through the summer season while supplies last, Freedom Cola features Boylan's signature cane sugar cola in bold red, white, and blue packaging designed to mark the occasion.

What Is Freedom Cola?

Boylan Bottling Co., one of America’s original craft soda makers, commemorates the nation’s 250th anniversary with Freedom Cola — a limited-edition take on its classic cane sugar cola.

Freedom Cola is Boylan's classic Cane Cola - same recipe, same real cane sugar, same craft quality — in limited-edition patriotic packaging created for the 250th anniversary of the United States. Inside is an approachable yet complex cola derived from oils of orange, lemon, and lime, with hints of nutmeg, coriander, and lavender - all sweetened with real cane sugar.

Crafted with the same time-honored recipe Boylan has been perfecting since 1891, Freedom Cola represents what the company does best: premium American-made soda built on real ingredients and authentic craftsmanship. The limited-edition packaging was designed to resonate with the cultural moment — arriving just as the country heads into a summer defined by celebrations, cookouts, and gatherings marking the milestone.

Where to Find Freedom Cola

Online nationwide: Available for purchase at www.boylanbottling.com while supplies last.

Available for purchase at www.boylanbottling.com while supplies last. New York metro area: Rolling out across New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County through distribution partner Big Geyser, the New York metro area's largest independent beverage distributor. Freedom Cola will be available at delis, pizzerias, restaurants, grocery stores, bodegas, bars, and specialty retailers throughout the region.

The regional launch through Big Geyser — which serves more than 60,000 accounts across the New York metropolitan area — places Freedom Cola in one of the country's most influential food and beverage markets during peak summer selling season.

About the Launch

"For 135 years we've made our soda here, with real ingredients and no corners cut," said Chris Taylor, CEO of Boylan Bottling Co. "That's worth celebrating on its own - but this year the whole country is celebrating and it's the kind of American craftsmanship we're proud to put front and center."

Founded just 115 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Boylan has operated through generations of American history while remaining committed to the principles that defined its beginning: quality ingredients, careful craftsmanship, and independence. While the beverage industry has consolidated around a small number of multinational corporations, Boylan has continued to chart its own course, preserving traditional soda-making methods and producing beverages that reflect the company's American roots.

Freedom Cola was created as a tribute to that shared legacy. More than commemorative packaging, the release celebrates the enduring appeal of products made with care, authenticity, and pride of place. As communities across the country gather this summer to mark America's 250th anniversary, Boylan is inviting consumers to raise a bottle to the people, traditions, and craftsmanship that continue to define the American experience.

About Boylan Bottling Co.

Founded in 1891 in northern New Jersey, Boylan Bottling is one of America's original craft soda brands. Known for its use of real cane sugar and its lineup of traditional American soda fountain flavors alongside bold specialty favorites, Now based in New York City, Boylan has built a loyal following among consumers, chefs, and retailers who value quality ingredients and authentic American craftsmanship. Boylan products are available in restaurants, retailers, entertainment venues, and specialty stores nationwide.

For more information or to order Freedom Cola online, visit www.boylanbottling.com.

Media Contact: Cassidy Meyer at [email protected]

SOURCE Boylan Bottling