Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee to Lead Tennessee's Fund IRL Initiative to Advance Youth Well-Being

Statewide partnership with the Children's Funding Project will help ensure potential social media lawsuit settlement dollars are invested in proven solutions for Tennessee's young people.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee has been selected by the Children's Funding Project to lead Tennessee's Fund IRL (Investing in Real Life) initiative, a national effort to ensure any proceeds from social media litigation are invested in programs that strengthen youth mental health, real-world relationships, and opportunities for young people.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Tennessee Club Member

Across the country, attorneys general and local governments, including Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, have filed lawsuits against social media companies alleging their platforms contributed to declining youth mental health, isolation, and addictive online behaviors. While those cases continue through the courts, Fund IRL is working with states to ensure any future settlement dollars are invested in evidence-based solutions.

As Tennessee's lead organization, Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee will convene youth-serving organizations, policymakers, educators, and community leaders to promote investments in proven programs that reduce screen time while strengthening relationships with caring adults and peers.

"The conversation shouldn't end with holding social media companies accountable," said Bart McFadden, Executive Director of Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee. "The greater opportunity is ensuring that any settlement dollars are invested in the very young people who have been most affected. We have the chance to transform accountability into action by expanding access to afterschool programs, mentoring, workforce development, sports, arts, and other experiences that help young people build healthy relationships and achieve their full potential."

According to the American Psychological Association, teenagers spend nearly five hours each day on social media, with the highest-frequency users experiencing the greatest mental health challenges. Nearly 80 percent of a child's waking hours occur outside of school, and for every child enrolled in an afterschool program in Tennessee, four more are waiting for access.

Former Boys & Girls Club member and youth advocate Aubri knows those realities firsthand.

"Growing up, I had way too much access to the internet," Aubri said. "I dealt with a lot of online exploitation, and it wasn't until opening up about those experiences that I learned there are millions of other kids and teens experiencing those same things every single day."

Today, Aubri meets with state and federal policymakers and has educated thousands of young people about online safety. She believes the solution extends beyond technology.

"I think it's a hard conversation right now, especially because we're losing a lot of third spaces," Aubri said. "Those spaces we can go after school to hang out with our friends that are safe. Boys & Girls Club acts as a third space, but it also acts as a place with built-in mentors."

Fund IRL encourages states to invest future settlement proceeds in evidence-based youth development strategies, from afterschool and summer learning to mentoring, sports, arts education, workforce development, family engagement, and mental health supports. These investments are meant to complement existing funding, not replace it, and are not intended for any single organization or program.

Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee invites youth-serving organizations, school systems, mental health providers, faith-based and philanthropic partners, businesses, and parents to join this statewide coalition, which will inform policy discussions, elevate the voices of young people and families, and advocate for thoughtful investment of any future settlement dollars. Interested organizations are encouraged to contact Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee.

"There may be no better investment Tennessee can make than investing in the children these dollars were intended to protect," McFadden said.

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Zane Hagy

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SOURCE Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee