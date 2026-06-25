BPC HONOURED WITH THREE GLOBAL RECOGNITIONS AT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2026

LONDON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BPC has been recognised with three prestigious titles at the Global Brand Awards 2026, organised by Global Brands Magazine (GBM).

The company received the following awards:

Excellence in Digital Payment Platform Enablement – EMEA

Best Card Management Solution – Global

Leading AI-Powered Fraud Management – Global

The Global Brand Awards recognise organisations that demonstrate sustained excellence, innovation, and measurable impact within their industries. BPC was recognised for its leadership in digital payments, card management, and AI-powered fraud prevention, helping financial institutions and businesses navigate the growing demands of modern transaction ecosystems. BPC is a global payments technology company helping banks, processors, fintechs, governments, merchants and transport operators build modern digital transaction ecosystems. Built on a scalable, microservices-based architecture, SmartVista supports multiple deployment models, including on-premises, hybrid, public cloud, private cloud and PaaS. With more than 500 customers across 140+ countries, BPC has a global presence with continuous growing adoption across Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa and Americas.

Through its technology platform, BPC enables secure payments, intelligent fraud management, scalable card solutions, and digital transformation initiatives that support financial inclusion, operational efficiency, and customer-centric innovation across global markets.

With its Digital Financial Ecosystem Platform, BPC helps financial institutions, fintechs launch secure, personalised and real-time financial experiences across consumer, SME, merchant, wallet, agent banking and embedded finance ecosystems. The platform supports digital onboarding, eWallets, QR payments, SoftPOS, personal financial management, digital lending, embedded finance, agent banking, AI-assisted customer engagement and intelligent financial servicing.

Modern BPC card management supports the full lifecycle of modern card programmes, including debit, credit, prepaid, virtual, loyalty, payroll, fuel, crypto and CBDC-linked cards, consolidating issuing, loyalty, fraud management, disputes, routing, service operations and reporting in a single environment.

To secure all channels in real-time, BPC offers leading enterprise grade AI-powered fraud management capabilities that combine machine learning, adaptive risk scoring, behavioural analytics, link analysis, real-time monitoring, low-code/no-code rules configuration and advanced case management to help financial institutions detect complex fraud patterns faster, improve operational resilience and protect customers across omnichannel payment ecosystems.

Commenting on the recognition, Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, said: "The payments industry continues to evolve at remarkable speed, driven by growing expectations around security, convenience, and digital accessibility. BPC's recognition across three categories reflects its commitment to developing technologies that support modern payment ecosystems while helping organisations deliver more efficient and secure experiences for their customers."

Responding to the award, Imran Vilcassim, Global Chief Commercial Officer, Digital Banking, BPC, said: "We are honoured to receive this recognition from the Global Brand Awards, which underlines BPC's continued commitment to helping all payment ecosystem players modernise the way payments are delivered, managed and protected. Our solutions are designed to help customers drive innovation, respond faster to market change and deliver secure, seamless and reliable digital payment experiences. These awards reflect not only the strength of our technology, but also the trust our customers place in BPC to support their transformation and growth across complex payment ecosystems."

ABOUT BPC

BPC is a proven industry leader that is shaping the world of transactions with quick, safe and easy payment processing. With a focus on exceptional technology development and customer service, BPC helps financial institutions and businesses to deliver innovative and best-in-class proven solutions that fit with today's consumer lifestyle when banking, shopping, or moving in both urban and rural areas. With more than 500 customers across 140 countries, BPC collaborates with all ecosystem players to deliver services for the digital world. Its core product SmartVista suite comprises cutting-edge banking, commerce, and mobility platforms that enable innovative solutions for digital banking, ATM and switching, payments processing, card, and fraud management, financial inclusion, merchant portals, transport, and smart cities. To find out more about how BPC can help businesses deliver a seamless payments processing experience to consumers, please visit http://www.bpcbt.com

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is a UK-based publication providing independent insights, analysis, and recognition of brands shaping industries worldwide. Through its editorial platform and annual awards programme, GBM evaluates organisations on performance, innovation, relevance, and long-term impact across global markets.

The publication reaches over 6 million annual readers, generating more than 10 million page views, and engages a growing international audience across digital and social platforms.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

The Global Brand Awards celebrate excellence in brand performance, recognising companies and organisations that excel in quality, innovation, and customer-centric services across various sectors, including finance, education, hospitality, technology, and more.

The 2025 awards ceremony was hosted at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai, continuing a tradition of high-profile venues, including The Address Downtown, Waldorf Astoria, and JW Marriott.

The 2026 ceremony will take place at Address Sky View Dubai on 02 October 2026.

For a complete list of winners, visit:

https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/brand-awards-winners/

To nominate a company or leader for the Global Brand Awards 2026, visit: https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/nomination-form/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648066/6014126/GBM_Awards_2025_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Global Brands Magazine