BPD Unveils a New Enterprise Growth System to Help Healthcare Organizations Drive Measurable Market Share

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BPD Healthcare today announced a new enterprise growth system designed to help healthcare organizations make faster, more informed decisions, allocate resources with greater precision and drive measurable market share growth in an increasingly complex and AI-driven environment.

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Healthcare organizations are facing mounting pressure across cost, demand and performance, while expectations for speed, precision and accountability continue to rise. This is being driven by increasing costs, more unpredictable demand and referral volume, intensifying policy shifts and the growing influence of artificial intelligence on how growth opportunities are identified and captured.

Having partnered with more than 250 health systems across the U.S. over the past two decades, BPD Healthcare has seen this shift firsthand and has built a fundamentally different model in response.

"BPD Healthcare wrote the healthcare marketing playbook. But the game has changed and we made the single biggest move in our history to stay ahead of it," said Jason Brown, CEO and Co-Founder of BPD. "Joining MJH Life Sciences gave us something no other firm in this space has: the ability to connect patient growth and physician engagement under one roof. Incremental improvements aren't enough for the sea change happening in healthcare today. So, we've built a fundamentally different model."

Beginning Summer 2026, BPD will begin deploying the system in collaboration with a select group of clients. The company's client roster includes many of the largest healthcare systems, pharmaceutical companies and healthcare innovators.

A New Model for a New World

In many healthcare organizations, growth remains fragmented across the enterprise. Strategy identifies growth opportunities, marketing runs brand and service line campaigns, physician relations manages referral networks and HR focuses on workforce needs. The result is often duplicated effort, misaligned investment and growth that is reactive rather than strategically directed.

At the same time, expectations at the executive level have shifted. Leaders now require real-time decision-making capability, faster resource reallocation, and clear line of sight from investment to market share impact. Incremental improvements to the traditional model are no longer sufficient to meet these demands.

"The industry is reaching a point where fragmentation of efforts is one of the biggest barriers to health system growth," Brown said. "Health systems don't need more activity. They need a way to align the enterprise around the growth opportunities that actually matter and a way to attack those opportunities rapidly and effectively at scale."

A New System for Enterprise Growth

BPD has developed a coordinated, enterprise-level approach to growth. The Healthcare Enterprise Growth System aligns six core growth functions—brand, patient demand, physician referrals, workforce, philanthropy, payor strategy and community impact—into a coordinated operating model. Each function is connected through a shared data layer and informed by real-time market signals, enabling more coordinated and responsive decision-making.

The system is built on three capabilities:

Signals Intelligence: BPD's proprietary AI platform replaces the traditional cycle of periodic research with continuous, decision-ready insight. BPD's Signal Intelligence platform is built on one of the deepest healthcare datasets in the industry that includes more than 240M consumer records (with more than 800 data points per profile), and 7M+ NPIs matched to physician records. This includes claims data, market data, consumer and physician intelligence, along with the ability to ingest client patient data through a clean room.



By leveraging this data, BPD's clients have already seen demonstrable success driving service line growth through patient acquisition programs that consistently deliver 10x returns or more.





BPD's proprietary AI platform replaces the traditional cycle of periodic research with continuous, decision-ready insight. BPD's Signal Intelligence platform is built on one of the deepest healthcare datasets in the industry that includes more than 240M consumer records (with more than 800 data points per profile), and 7M+ NPIs matched to physician records. This includes claims data, market data, consumer and physician intelligence, along with the ability to ingest client patient data through a clean room. By leveraging this data, BPD's clients have already seen demonstrable success driving service line growth through patient acquisition programs that consistently deliver 10x returns or more. The MJH Life Sciences ecosystem: As part of MJH Life Sciences, BPD works inside one of the largest physician engagement platforms in the country. It includes: 80+ medical media platforms, thousands of provider key opinion leaders, and more than 2,200 clinician events annually. This creates a differentiated ability to coordinate patient acquisition and physician engagement at scale, enabling more integrated and effective campaigns that reach both the patient and the referring physician.





As part of MJH Life Sciences, BPD works inside one of the largest physician engagement platforms in the country. It includes: 80+ medical media platforms, thousands of provider key opinion leaders, and more than 2,200 clinician events annually. This creates a differentiated ability to coordinate patient acquisition and physician engagement at scale, enabling more integrated and effective campaigns that reach both the patient and the referring physician. Institutional Trust: As part of the system, BPD will introduce the Institutional Trust Index, a real-time metric designed to predict changes in market share. It is driven by patient preference and purchase intent, physician alignment, workforce engagement, donor activity and community impact.

What This Changes for Healthcare Leaders

For CEOs and COOs, the system provides enterprise-level visibility into where growth is occurring and where resources should be reallocated, as well as the ability to activate programs that capitalize on those insights before the market shifts.

For Chief Marketing and Communications Officers, it elevates their role in the organization. Rather than focusing on campaign performance alone, they become owners of enterprise go-to-market strategy, with the expertise, insights, data, tools and market share metrics needed to guide investment decisions and drive measurable outcomes.

"Every health system says growth is a priority but for most their current reality is fragmented programs that are implemented at a glacial pace," Brown said. "This system gives them the ability to see around corners, develop highly integrated strategies, quickly and smartly deploy resources, measure success and adjust tactics in real-time to optimize ROI and market share impact."

About BPD Healthcare

A wholly-owned subsidiary of MJH Life Sciences, BPD Healthcare (BPD) partners with the nation's most ambitious healthcare brands to architect measurable enterprise performance—strengthening the enterprise brand, engaging the highest value patient populations, aligning key clinical referral channels, accelerating service line growth, advancing community and philanthropic impact, and igniting workforce engagement.

BPD provides fully integrated solutions that include strategic advisory, marketing and communications and data solutions & analytics. Our proprietary intelligence platform—powered by national claims data, consumer and physician signals intelligence, and predictive modeling—reveals where growth truly lives. And our team of industry thought leaders, innovators and operators turn that intelligence into decisive action and industry-leading ROI.

For more information, please contact:

BPD Healthcare

Nicole James, SVP Communications

734-358-9247

[email protected]

SOURCE BPD Healthcare