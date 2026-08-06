BQE's 2026 A&E Benchmarking Reports Reveal Which Metrics Actually Predict Firm Performance

Two performance metrics widely tracked across architecture and engineering firms show almost no bearing on profit, according to new BQE Software research. The firms that focus on the right measures instead are nearly 3x more profitable than the rest.

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New data analyzed from more than 3,000 architecture and engineering firms finds that realization and utilization rates, long treated as top performance indicators, show almost no relationship to profit margin. The finding is one of several in BQE Software's recently released 2026 A&E Benchmarking Reports, which draw on anonymized operational data from over 50,000 active monthly users across the United States and Canada.

Billing multiplier, not realization or utilization, is the strongest predictor of profit and growth for A&E firms, according to BQE Software's 2026 Benchmarking Reports.

Now in their third year, the reports are produced by the maker of BQE CORE, an all-in-one project management and accounting platform built specifically for A&E firms. The reports are part of BQE's ongoing investment in giving firm leaders clearer visibility into the metrics that actually drive performance.

New this year, BQE expanded the reports to cover 16 core metrics, and analyzed how those metrics interact across the full dataset, all built on real operational data rather than self-reported surveys. The findings challenge some of the industry's most deeply held assumptions:

Realization and utilization, the metrics firm leaders watch most closely, show almost no correlation with profit margin. A firm can sit in the top quartile on realization and still barely break even.

A firm can sit in the top quartile on realization and still barely break even. Billing multiplier is the strongest predictor of revenue growth in the dataset. Top-quartile firms run 7.5 points higher margins and grow more than twice as fast.

Top-quartile firms run 7.5 points higher margins and grow more than twice as fast. High backlog, long assumed to signal health, is a hidden margin problem. The highest-backlog firms write down nearly three times more billable work and run 8.2 points lower margins than low-backlog peers.

The highest-backlog firms write down nearly three times more billable work and run 8.2 points lower margins than low-backlog peers. Profitability and growth are not a trade-off. Top-quartile margin firms grow at 6.9% year over year versus 0.3% for bottom-quartile firms. The same operational discipline drives both.

Top-quartile margin firms grow at 6.9% year over year versus 0.3% for bottom-quartile firms. The same operational discipline drives both. The gap between good and great is stark. Top-quartile firms are nearly 3x more profitable, and top firms average billing rates of $290 per hour against $112 at the bottom.

"The gap between high and low performing firms has held at roughly 20 points of profit margin across three years of data," said Matt Cooper, CEO of BQE Software. "In an environment where the range of possible outcomes is growing, that gap is likely to widen. Operational excellence isn't just good practice. It's an imperative."

For each of 16 core metrics, the reports provide industry averages, quartile distributions, breakdowns by firm size, and three-year trends.

Both reports are available for free download here.

About BQE Software

Architecture and engineering firms don't run on guesswork, they run on great work. But too often, firm leaders are stuck tracking the wrong metrics, or none at all, while real profitability answers stay buried in spreadsheets and disconnected systems. BQE Software builds BQE CORE, the all-in-one project management, time tracking, billing, CRM, and accounting platform created to give A&E firms real-time visibility into the metrics that actually drive performance. Thousands of firms use CORE to run more efficient, more profitable practices, so their teams spend less time on manual tracking and more time on the design and engineering work they set out to do. Learn more at https://www.bqe.com.

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Lucas Gray

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SOURCE BQE Software