Bradford White Water Heaters sponsors Boys & Girls Club of the Virginia Peninsula's 38th annual Youth of the Year Awards

The trusted manufacturer will serve as title sponsor for the yearly gala, celebrating young people who demonstrate leadership and community spirit

HAMPTON, Va., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, announces its role as Title Sponsor of the 38th Annual Boys & Girls Club of the Virginia Peninsula (BGCVP) Youth of the Year Awards, taking place March 26 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton, Va.

Celebrating achievement

The Youth of the Year Awards is the organization's premier recognition event, honoring young people who exemplify leadership, academic achievement and service to their community. Selected through a comprehensive evaluation process, including interviews, essays and demonstrated commitment to others, these honorees represent the Boys & Girls Club mission in action.

The evening will begin with a VIP Reception at 5 p.m., followed by the awards ceremony and plated dinner. Community leaders, partners, families and supporters will gather to celebrate the achievements and personal journeys of the youth being recognized. Throughout the program, honorees will share their stories and reflect on the meaningful role the Boys & Girls Club has played in shaping their growth and future aspirations.

Proven supporters

Bradford White has a track record of support for the Boys & Girls Club, previously joining their distribution partner Ferguson in sponsoring last year's Youth of the Year Awards

"Each year we look forward to joining our partners from Ferguson in supporting this inspiring event," said Neal Heyman, senior director of marketing for Bradford White. "Getting to know the kids and listening to their stories always confirms the good work the Boys & Girls Club is doing, not just in Virginia but in communities across the country."

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of the Virginia Peninsula, visit www.bagclub.com.

For more information about Bradford White Water Heaters, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

About Bradford White Water Heaters

Bradford White is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial, and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains corporate headquarters in Ambler, PA, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville and Niles, MI; Monticello, MN; Uxbridge, MA; Rochester, NH; and Princeton and Madison, WI. FloLogic's assembly operation is in Morrisville, NC and Bradford White Corporation's Canadian headquarters, distribution center and training facilities are in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

SOURCE Bradford White Water Heaters