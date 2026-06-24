Brain Aneurysm Foundation Featured in National Campaign Spotlighting the Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Disease Detection and Treatment

HANOVER, Mass., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brain Aneurysm Foundation (BAF), the leading advocacy organization supporting education, research, and policy to transform the treatment of brain aneurysms, today announced its participation in a new advocacy campaign highlighting how artificial intelligence is being used to strengthen U.S. healthcare. The campaign released two spots – "Progress" and "Early Detection" – each featuring BAF leadership, including Executive Director Christine Buckley and Board Chairman Tom Tinlin, discussing AI's growing role in helping physicians identify aneurysms before they rupture.

Ai Enables Physicians to find aneurysms earlier

The ads were developed by the American Edge Project, a coalition of organizations representing U.S. innovators dedicated to telling the story of technology's positive influence on America's economy and its vital role in society.

"Artificial intelligence is playing an essential role in helping researchers to understand the mechanisms of aneurysms and to better identify who may be susceptible to rupture," said Ms. Buckley. "Today the BAF is supporting multiple AI-driven research efforts that aim to support earlier detection and that may lead to breakthrough approaches for treating this disease. By supporting AI-focused research today, we're working to give patients earlier answers and better outcomes tomorrow."

Brain aneurysms affect roughly one in 50 Americans, and each year ruptures strike 30,000 people in the U.S. with little or no warning. Half of those ruptures will be fatal, with two-thirds of survivors living with long-term neurological challenges. The BAF is the largest private funder of brain aneurysm research, and its strategic investments fuel breakthroughs in early detection, prevention, treatment, and technology.

Recent early-stage BAF grants have been given to researchers using AI for predicting which patients will develop dangerous blood-vessel narrowing after an aneurysm rupture, identifying how the shape of the brain's arteries influences a person's risk of forming an aneurysm, and determining whether a minimally invasive procedure that reroutes blood flow to heal an aneurysm will be safe and effective before it is performed. BAF funding also supported early research that led to RapidAI's brain aneurysm detection platform (Rapid Aneurysm) – technology used to help physicians precisely spot and track aneurysms so they can be treated prior to rupture.

More information on the campaign can be found at https://americanedgeproject.org/

About the Brain Aneurysm Foundation

The Brain Aneurysm Foundation (BAF) is the leading advocacy organization supporting education, research, and policy to transform the treatment of brain aneurysms, and is the largest private funder of brain aneurysm research. Through its strategic grant program, BAF fuels breakthroughs in early detection, prevention, treatment, and technology, advancing the standard of care and improving outcomes for patients. To learn more, visit bafound.org.

Media Contact:

Lynn Nuttall

Director of Marketing and Communications

Brain Aneurysm Foundation

781-826-5556 x 208

[email protected]

SOURCE Brain Aneurysm Foundation