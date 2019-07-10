Brain Tumor Survivor Completes Explorers Grand Slam

CHICAGO, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After less than 3 consecutive years climbing the world's tallest peaks, Northwestern graduate and brain tumor survivor, Alexander Pancoe, has successfully become the first Chicagoan and 16th American to complete the Explorer's Grand Slam Last Degree.

"It feels so great to be home," said Pancoe. "I've spent 325-plus days sleeping in tents, eating freeze-dried meals, and challenging my body beyond its limits. I'm also so grateful to bring awareness to Lurie children through Peaks of Mind."

Alexander Pancoe (left) flies the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital Flag at the top of Mt. Everest. The flag features signatures from patients in the pediatric neurology unit at Lurie Children's Hospital. To date, Pancoe has raised $500,000 for pediatric neurology research through his platform, Peaks of Mind.

The Explorer's Grand Slam is an extremely dangerous challenge -- pushing adventurers to their physical and mental limits as they attempt to summit the tallest peak on each continent and ski traverse the North and South poles. Pancoe completed what's known as the "last degree," which involved skiing 69 miles from the 89th parallel to reach each respective pole. Alex began the challenge in November 2016, completing on June 23, 2019.

Kilimanjaro, Africa - November 2016

Aconcagua, South America - January 2017

Elbrus, Europe - August 2017

Vinson, Antarctica - December 2017

North Pole - April 2018

April 2018 Carstensz Pyramid, Australia - October 2018

South Pole - January 2018

Mt. Everest, Asia - May 23, 2019

Denali, North America - June 23, 2019

Pancoe dedicated each leg of the challenge to a pediatric brain tumor patient at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, where he was treated as a teenager. To date, he has helped raise close to $500,000 for the hospital's pediatric neurology research program through his organization, Peaks of Mind.

"While my brain tumor experience was scary as a teen, I was fortunate mine was benign," mentioned Pancoe. "Fighting the elements because I want to is nothing compared to what these warriors (patients) are going through. They kept me pushing every step of the way!"

In January of 2019, Pancoe successfully completed a first ascent of the southeast summit of Mt. Sporli, Antarctica, subsequently naming it "Mia Peak" after a patient at Lurie Children's Hospital.

To date, just 49 people have completed the Explorer's Grand Slam Last Degree. Pancoe credits partners: Adventure Consultants, Yatra, Canada Goose, and RX Bar, for helping him successfully complete the challenge.

To learn more about Pancoe, please contact Mike Bruce at Mike@inklingpr.com or (847) 431-1136. Information can also be found at www.peaksofmind.org .

Peaks of Mind - Through the spirit of adventure and exploration, Peaks of Mind is dedicated to raising awareness and funds for pediatric brain tumor research at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

