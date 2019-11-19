Bramshill Investments Wins at Pension Bridge 2019 Institutional Asset Management Awards

HACKENSACK, N.J., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of seven award nominations from The Pension Bridge 2019 Institutional Asset Management Awards, Bramshill Investments was named the winner in The Liquid Alternative Strategy of the Year Category for The Bramshill Income Performance Strategy.

The short list included: Credit Suisse Multialternative Strategy Fund, SEI Liquid Alternatives UCITS Fund, Magnetar Systematic Multi-Strategy Fund, Pinnacle Physicals & Financing Master (Track II), Pinnacle Physicals & Financing Master (Track IV), and Pinnacle Arcadia Cattle Partners.

The Bramshill's Income Performance Strategy was spun out of an absolute return fixed income strategy managed by Bramshill Founder and CIO, Art DeGaetano while at GLG Partners. The Strategy has a successful ten year track record. Since inception, the Strategy has delivered an annualized net return of 7.16% and a cumulative total net return of 111.63%.

Learn more about Bramshill's strategy here: https://bramshillinvestments.com/strategies/

Quote from CEO:

"It is an honor to receive this award," said Stephen Selver, CEO of Bramshill Investments. "Our strategies are aligned with our experience and expertise. This award is a testament to our entire investment team's efforts."

Stephen Selver, CEO of Bramshill Investments

For more information about the strategy, please contact Bramshill Investments at 201-708-8150 / info@bramshillinvestments.com

About Bramshill Investments

Bramshill Investments, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm's core investment strategy was spun out of an investment strategy run at GLG Partners and has a proven track record of ten years with an absolute return objective. Today, Bramshill Investments has approximately $3.1 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit: https://bramshillinvestments.com/

The award acknowledgement should not be construed as an endorsement or testimonial of Bramshill's Investment advisory services and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Bramshill is an investment adviser that offers its strategies in separately managed account and mutual fund format. Entry is available to U.S. and Canadian managers that have a minimum 36-month track record ending June 2019, and submit performance data to Institutional Asset Management Awards for consideration. A judging panel consisting of institutional/private investors and industry experts judged the applicants based on performance, qualitative information and structural criteria. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal, and there can be no assurance that any particular product or strategy will prove profitable. The return since inception refers to the net performance of the Bramshill Income Performance strategy from inception to June 2019. The Firm's CIO and Founder began managing the strategy in January 2009, while associated with an unaffiliated investment firm, and transitioned the strategy to Bramshill upon its founding in May 2012.

