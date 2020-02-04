Brand USA and MacGillivray Freeman Films release "Into America's Wild"

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Into America's Wild," the new 3D documentary for exhibition in IMAX® and giant-screen theaters, will take viewers on an incredible journey through the nation's most iconic wilderness areas. Produced by MacGillivray Freeman Films in association with Brand USA along with presenting sponsors, Expedia and United Airlines, this film showcases the diversity of the United States' natural and urban wonders.

A celebration of the transformational allure of nature and wild places, "Into America's Wild" is an exhilarating ride via kayak, bike, train, hot air balloon, zipline, kite surfboard, and more, into some of the most beautiful and undiscovered terrain of North America. From the wilds of Alaska and the lush coastline of Oregon, to the ancient canyons of the southwest and the rolling hills of the Appalachian Trail, "Into America's Wild" is wall-to-wall with natural treasures and the joy that comes from spending time in nature.

Guiding this journey are three trailblazers – pioneering Native American astronaut John Herrington, Alaskan pilot and youth advocate Ariel Tweto, and record-breaking long-distance hiker Jennifer Pharr Davis – who share a passion for connecting people to experiences in the wild. As they wind their way through the scenic byways, ancient homelands, secret gems, and hidden trails of America, viewers will discover the special human connection we all share with the natural world.

Brand USA continues to leverage cinematic film to highlight the nearly limitless travel experiences the United States has to offer. Following the two previous highly successful giant screen movies, "Into America's Wild" will premiere in hundreds of theaters across the globe and inspire even more international travel to the United States.

"Our films have demonstrated how influential the giant screen medium can be, and they have inspired travelers all over the world to explore the wonders of the United States," said Christopher L. Thompson, president and CEO of Brand USA. "There's still plenty of wild left in America and we are excited to share our third film, Into America's Wild, which embodies the trailblazing spirit of America, to inspire international travelers to come and explore. And, we thank our presenting partners Expedia and United Airlines whose support is instrumental in our ability to produce the film."

"Into America's Wild is a nonstop adventure to some of America's most stunning and little-known natural landscapes and trails and a vital exploration into how being in nature can spark peak experiences that improve our lives," said Greg MacGillivray, chairman of MacGillivray Freeman Films and director of "Into America's Wild".

"With the full immersive impact of the giant-screen experience, Into America's Wild invites viewers to connect to their inner trailblazer and set out on their own outdoor adventure, whether it's a trip to the mountains or desert, or a walk in their neighborhood park," adds Shaun MacGillivray, the film's producer and president of MacGillivray Freeman Films.

This film is family-friendly and has a run time of 40 minutes. Additional information is available at IntoAmericasWild.com .

About Brand USA

Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, was established by the Travel Promotion Act as the nation's first public-private partnership to promote the United States as a premier travel destination and to communicate U.S. travel policies and procedures to worldwide travelers. The organization's mission is to increase international visitation to the USA in order to fuel the U.S. economy and enhance the image of the United States worldwide. Formed as the Corporation for Travel Promotion in 2010, the public-private entity began operations in May 2011 and does business as Brand USA. According to studies by Oxford Economics, over the past six years, Brand USA's marketing initiatives have helped welcome 6.6 million incremental visitors to the USA, benefiting the U.S. economy with more than $21.8 billion in total economic impact and supporting, on average, nearly 52,000 incremental U.S. jobs a year.

For industry or partner information about Brand USA, visit TheBrandUSA.com. Discover more about the USA and the boundless diversity of American travel experiences and authentic, rich culture at VisitTheUSA.com, follow Visit The USA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, hear the many voices and view the countless stories of America at GoUSA TV available on Roku, Apple, TV, Amazon Fire, Google Play, and Apple iOS.

About MacGillivray Freeman Films

MacGillivray Freeman Films is the world's foremost independent producer and distributor of giant-screen 70mm films with 45 films for IMAX® and giant-screen theaters to its credit. Throughout the company's 50-year history, its films have won numerous international awards including two Academy Award® nominations and three films inducted into the IMAX Hall of Fame. MacGillivray Freeman's films are known for their artistry and celebration of science and the natural world. It is the first documentary film company to reach the one-billion-dollar benchmark for worldwide box office. For more information about the company, visit MacGillivrayFreemanFilms.com.

