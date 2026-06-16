Brands Race to Be Seen by AI. Consumers Race to Verify the Source

New WordPress VIP research finds 60% say AI in a brand's messaging is a turnoff, 86% don't fully trust AI and still explore original sources, and concern over platform gatekeeping is rising as brands adapt to the AI era.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans trust AI-generated search results without clear attribution less than medical bills, airline fees, and confusing legal fine print, according to new research from WordPress VIP, a sign that the race to be seen by AI engines is outpacing brands' efforts to be believed.

People still want clear sources, more human online experiences, and an open web that is not controlled by a few big platforms, according to WordPress VIP's new Future of the Web survey. The findings point to a growing gap between how brands invest in AI visibility and what consumers actually trust when they encounter AI-generated results.

"People used to build websites for other people," said Brian Alvey, CTO of WordPress VIP. "Now you have to build websites for AI agents acting on behalf of those people. If your site's content isn't legible to AI, you are invisible to a growing share of how people search. You don't exist. And if your content doesn't feel human and trustworthy for the tiny percentage of people who actually click past the AI answer engines, they won't come back a second time. Most CMSes were built for one of those jobs. The next decade belongs to the ones that do both."

The internet feels more robotic, and people are noticing.

Most consumers cannot name a single brand they think is doing AI well. When asked which business uses AI best in its brand messaging, 61% said they were not sure or could not think of one, and another 16% said they do not believe any business uses AI well at all. Only about one in four could name a company at all. To a finer point, 60% say that if a business uses AI in its brand messaging, it is a turnoff.

Nearly three in four say the internet feels less human today than it did 10 years ago. The average person reports hitting bot fatigue in just 40 minutes. Consumers are not rejecting speed or convenience; they are reacting to an online experience that feels less human, less transparent, and harder to trust.

Key findings:

74% say the internet feels less human than it did 10 years ago

say the internet feels less human than it did 10 years ago The average consumer hits bot fatigue in about 40 minutes

60% say AI in brand messaging is a turnoff

say AI in brand messaging is a turnoff 61% said they were not sure or could not think of a business that uses AI best in its brand messaging, and another 16% said they do not believe any business uses AI well at all.

Brands are chasing AI visibility. Consumers still want the source.

As more people use AI to find information, brands are working hard to make sure they show up in LLMs. Nearly three in four enterprise decision-makers say AI discoverability and attribution are now a main or significant priority. Many also understand the stakes: if content is not openly available and structured, they believe it risks becoming invisible to AI engines.

Consumers are asking a different question. Not just what shows up, but whether they can trust it. Most still want to get back to the original source. In fact, 86% say they always or sometimes explore it after receiving a summary, and the top trust signal remains the ability to see and click on a source. Notably, 60% of enterprise respondents say traffic arriving from AI search engines and answer platforms has increased over the past year, which shows early evidence that AI is becoming a real referral channel.

This is the central tension of the AI era: marketers are optimizing to be surfaced and summarized, while consumers are paying closest attention to what they can verify.

That gap shows up in where brands are placing their bets. On average, enterprises say 60% of their audience reach now comes from third-party platforms, yet just 17% say owned websites will be their top investment priority for reach and discovery next year.

"AI referral traffic is growing, but that's the easy part. The harder question is what happens when someone clicks through," said Alvey. "Sixty percent of your audience reach is still happening on platforms you don't own, and only 17% of next year's budget is being used to reach people where their attention is going. If your website isn't ready to quickly convert those new visitors, every dollar you spend on AI visibility is wasted."

Key findings:

74% of enterprise decision-makers say AI discoverability and attribution are a main or significant priority

of enterprise decision-makers say AI discoverability and attribution are a main or significant priority 86% of consumers say they always or sometimes explore the original source after getting a summary

of consumers say they always or sometimes explore the original source after getting a summary 33% say being able to see and click the original source is the top trust signal online

say being able to see and click the original source is the top trust signal online 60% of enterprise audience reach now comes from third-party platforms

of enterprise audience reach now comes from third-party platforms Just 17% say owned websites are their top investment priority next year; more say they will prioritize social platforms (32%) and AI search and answer engines (30%)

The answer to AI anxiety is not more automation. It is more humanity.

If consumers are tired of a less human internet, enterprise leaders seem to understand why. The brands best positioned for the AI era will not be the ones that automate everything. They will be the ones who use AI without losing voice, judgment, and trust.

More than nine in 10 enterprise leaders say it is important for their content to feel more human, and nearly as many say unreviewed AI content can erode trust. At the same time, they know speed and freshness still matter in AI-driven discovery.

That puts the website and CMS back at the center. Human-centered content is not a nice-to-have. It is part of what makes a brand feel credible, distinct, and worth visiting.

Key findings:

42% of consumers say search results or AI-generated answers without clear attribution are what they trust least online, beating medical bills, airline fees, and confusing privacy policies

of consumers say search results or AI-generated answers without clear attribution are what they trust least online, beating medical bills, airline fees, and confusing privacy policies 91% of enterprise leaders say it is important that their content takes on a more human tone

of enterprise leaders say it is important that their content takes on a more human tone 85% believe AI-generated content published without human review erodes brand trust

believe AI-generated content published without human review erodes brand trust 72% of enterprise leaders say publishing speed and freshness of content are important to their performance in AI-driven discovery

What brands need to do now

The takeaway for brands is simple. It is not enough to just show up in AI results. When consumers trace back to the source, they need to land on something credible, human, and worthy of their trust.

That means investing in digital experiences they own, rather than renting attention on outside platforms. It also means recognizing that people still want a web that feels open and trustworthy. In fact, 80% of consumers say it is important that information online remain openly accessible and not controlled by a small number of large organizations. More than ever, brands need to treat the website as a core brand asset, one of the main places where people decide whether a brand is credible, useful, and worth returning to.

"As brands race to increase visibility, they also have to think about trust," said Steph Yiu, CEO of WordPress VIP. "Without trust, visibility has very little value. Brands need digital experiences that build direct relationships, provide context, and earn trust with their audiences. Increasingly, the website is the foundation for building that trust."

For more information and to download the full Future of the Web report, visit http://wpvip.com/resource/future-of-the-web.

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted by Talker Research and surveyed 2,000 respondents in April 2026, including 800 enterprise decision-makers and CMOs responsible for digital marketing, and 1,200 U.S. adults.

About WordPress VIP

WordPress VIP combines the ease and flexibility of WordPress – the CMS that runs 43% of the web – with unmatched scalability and security for the enterprise. Our solutions are relied on by iconic media titans, major brands, and government agencies like CNN, Salesforce, News Corp, The White House, NBC Universal, Capgemini, and Bloomberg.

With WordPress VIP, brands can scale their web presence, enable their teams to produce more web content, and use data to continuously improve content performance, eliminating wasted effort while maximizing ROI.

SOURCE WPVIP Inc.