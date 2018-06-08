Brazil Facility Management Market 2013-2018 & 2023

Brazil facility management market is forecast to surpass $ 24 billion by 2023 in Brazil

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing demand for customized solutions for different hard and soft solutions. Southeast & Northeast regions are the major demand generating regions for facility management services in Brazil.

Property and cleaning services accounted for the largest share in 2017 on account of large-scale development of real estate projects and growing infrastructure developments across the country.

Brazil Facility Management Market report, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of facility management market in Brazil:

Facility Management Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Service (Property Services, Cleaning Services, Security Services, & Others), By Type (Hard, Soft & Others), By Application (Commercial, Industrial & Residential)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Few of the major players operating in Brazil facility management market include



Sodexo

Compass Group (GRSA - Food and Service Solutions)

Grupo Brasanitas Facility Services

G4S Brazil

CBRE Group, Inc.

ISS Group

Cushman & Wakefield

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

(JLL) Manserv

Colliers International

Key Topics Covered:



1. Services Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Brazil Facility Management Market Outlook



6. Brazil Property Services Market Outlook



7. Brazil Cleaning Services Market Outlook



8. Brazil Catering Services Market Outlook



9. Brazil Security Services Market Outlook



10. Brazil Support Services Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. Brazil Economic Profile



15. Voice of Customer



16. Competitive Landscape



17. Strategic Recommendations



