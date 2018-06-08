Brazil Facility Management Market 2013-2018 & 2023

DUBLIN, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Brazil Facility Management Market By Service (Property Services, Cleaning Services, Security Services, & Others), By Type (Hard, Soft & Others), By Application (Commercial, Industrial & Residential), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Brazil facility management market is forecast to surpass $ 24 billion by 2023 in Brazil
Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing demand for customized solutions for different hard and soft solutions. Southeast & Northeast regions are the major demand generating regions for facility management services in Brazil.
Property and cleaning services accounted for the largest share in 2017 on account of large-scale development of real estate projects and growing infrastructure developments across the country.
Brazil Facility Management Market report, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of facility management market in Brazil:
- Facility Management Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Service (Property Services, Cleaning Services, Security Services, & Others), By Type (Hard, Soft & Others), By Application (Commercial, Industrial & Residential)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Few of the major players operating in Brazil facility management market include
- Sodexo
- Compass Group (GRSA - Food and Service Solutions)
- Grupo Brasanitas Facility Services
- G4S Brazil
- CBRE Group, Inc.
- ISS Group
- Cushman & Wakefield
- Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
- Manserv
- Colliers International
Key Topics Covered:
1. Services Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Brazil Facility Management Market Outlook
6. Brazil Property Services Market Outlook
7. Brazil Cleaning Services Market Outlook
8. Brazil Catering Services Market Outlook
9. Brazil Security Services Market Outlook
10. Brazil Support Services Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. Brazil Economic Profile
15. Voice of Customer
16. Competitive Landscape
17. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vz7ktz/brazil_facility?w=5
