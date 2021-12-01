Brazil Light Vehicle Leasing Market Report 2021: Electrification, Digitalization & Raising Awareness for Light Vehicle Leasing Markets

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brazilian Light Vehicle Leasing Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study sheds light on the market size across the passenger vehicle (PV) and light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments and provides sales/parc data for the total market as well as the fleet and company car (true fleet) segments.

It discusses the company car segment in detail, focusing on the development and the growth potential of the financial leasing, operational leasing, and outright purchase segments. The analysis takes into account historical data, current market conditions, and insights and opinions collected from market participants to provide a five-year outlook on growth opportunities.

In addition to market data (PV and LCV) for new registrations and portfolios, the study provides actual competitor data (portfolio) for the leading leasing service providers in the country. Competitor data is available for both the leasing segments (operational and financial) for the base year (2020).

Vehicle leasing can be a solution to the growing number of challenges companies face concerning their mobility needs. These include challenges associated with vehicle funding, fleet maintenance, and, more importantly, residual risk handling. Businesses are focused on their core products/services and seek to outsource support activities.

Mobility is a significant department, involving a wide range of activities from fleet purchases to remarketing. Unless handled by an expert, each segment in the value chain can develop issues, such as cost spikes, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and dips in residual value. Leasing the fleet enables hassle-free on-demand mobility and fleet after-service facilities and provides a host of other benefits.

The growing demand for these services and facilities has driven the growth of the leasing market, given it a structure, and regulated the ecosystem.

The evolution of any industry depends on the transformational trends linked to the macro-economic factors of the region and the emerging business models that reflect innovation in mobility solutions, such as rentals, car sharing, integrated mobility, and alternative powertrains.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Brazilian Light Vehicle Leasing Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Key Findings

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers for Light Vehicle Leasing Market in Brazil

Growth Restraints for Light Vehicle Leasing Market in Brazil

3. Research Scope and Definition

Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

Definitions

4. PESTLE Analysis

5. Vehicle Leasing Market Analysis

Total Market and Company Car Analysis

Corporate Leasing Market

Private Leasing Market

Vehicle Funding by Powertrain Type

Vehicle Funding by Sales Channel

Vehicle Funding by Brand Class

6. Market Competition Analysis

Market Competition - Corporate Leasing

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Raising Awareness for Light Vehicle Leasing Market

Growth Opportunity 2: Electrification for Light Vehicle Leasing Market

Growth Opportunity 3: Digitalization for Light Vehicle Leasing Market

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

