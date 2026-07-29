BRCB Shareholder Alert: Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Important Information Regarding Section 20(a) Individual Liability Claims Against Black Rock Coffee Bar's CEO and CFO for Alleged Store Cannibalization Concealment That Cost Shareholders $3.32 Per Share

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRCB) of a pending securities class action naming multiple defendants, including two senior executives as individual defendants. Class Period: September 12, 2025 through May 12, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

BRCB shares fell $3.32 per share, a 30.3% single-day decline, after corrective disclosures on May 13, 2026. The Court has set August 17, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Named Individual Defendants

Mark D. Davis, Chief Executive Officer, and Rodderick F. Booth, Chief Financial Officer, are each named as individual defendants in the securities class action filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. Both executives possessed the power and authority to control the contents of Black Rock Coffee's SEC filings, press releases, and presentations to analysts and institutional investors, the lawsuit contends.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 imposes liability on individuals who exercise control over a company that violates securities laws. The complaint asserts that Davis and Booth, by virtue of their senior positions, controlled Black Rock Coffee's public communications during the Class Period and had the ability and opportunity to prevent the issuance of allegedly misleading statements or to cause them to be corrected.

Alleged Control Person Liability

Davis and Booth allegedly possessed access to material non-public information about the impact of new store openings on existing store revenue

possessed access to material non-public information about the impact of new store openings on existing store revenue Both executives signed or authorized the Company's Registration Statement filed in connection with the September 2025 IPO

Booth, as CFO, certified the Company's financial reports filed with the SEC during the Class Period

Davis, as CEO, made statements on earnings calls characterizing the expansion strategy as producing "limited sales transfer" while allegedly knowing cannibalization was occurring

knowing cannibalization was occurring Both defendants were provided with copies of the Company's reports and press releases prior to or shortly after their issuance, according to the pleading

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

Under Sections 302 and 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, the CEO and CFO personally certify that SEC filings do not contain untrue statements of material fact or omit material facts necessary to make statements not misleading. The action charges that these certifications were made while known cannibalization trends were allegedly withheld from investors.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. When executives certify financial filings, they accept personal responsibility for the accuracy of those disclosures." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join the recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BRCB Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the BRCB lawsuit? A: The complaint names Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. and individual defendants including CEO Mark D. Davis and CFO Rodderick F. Booth, who signed SEC filings and certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What specific misstatements does the BRCB lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Black Rock Coffee made materially false or misleading statements regarding the impact of its store expansion strategy on existing store revenue, claiming "minimal sales transfer" while new openings were allegedly cannibalizing existing locations. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my BRCB shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before August 17, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP