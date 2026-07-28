BRCB Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRCB).

Shareholders who purchased shares of BRCB during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/black-rock-coffee-bar-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=196365&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Black Rock Coffee: (a) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's September 2025 initial public offering; and/or (b) securities between September 12, 2025 and May 12, 2026, inclusive.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Black Rock Coffee's new store openings were leading to a cannibalization of its existing services and revenue; (2) Black Rock Coffee overstated the manner in which its expansion strategy was tailored to avoid "sales transfer"; (3) as a result of "sales transfer," the Company's financial results were materially impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: August 17, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/black-rock-coffee-bar-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=196365&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of BRCB during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is August 17, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm