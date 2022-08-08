Expands white wine portfolio with classically-styled, everyday Pinot Grigio

NAPA, Calif., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bread & Butter Wines a 4-time Impact Hot Brand Award winner announces the launch of its inaugural Pinot Grigio. With domestic Pinot Grigio wines representing 66% of the total Pinot Grigio segment, Bread & Butter is well positioned to help uncomplicate a consumer's choice in this competitive arena. Bread & Butter Pinot Grigio is on shelves nationwide at a suggested retail price of $15.99.

Bread & Butter Wines Debuts First-Ever Pinot Grigio

Balanced and bright, this classically-styled wine leads with notes of white floral and fresh citrus. Bread & Butter Winemaker Linda Trotta says, "This is a beloved example of Pinot Grigio from California. It will stand-up in taste and quality and pairs perfectly with crisp salads, light pasta dishes or frankly anything you want. With its aromatic accents alone, this classic California Pinot Grigio is a real crowd pleaser."

In an increasingly complicated world, Bread & Butter Wines' marketing campaign continues to reassure wine lovers it's okay to keep it simple by leaning in to one piece of advice – "Don't Overthink It." Like the portfolio's other varietal wines, this Pinot Grigio offers a reassuring choice to wine lovers as they pick-up a bottle of Bread & Butter wine.

"We are excited to launch our first-ever Pinot Grigio, a natural fit to our already thriving Bread & Butter white wine portfolio," says Jeff Ngo, Senior Vice President of Marketing for WX Brands. "This latest innovation is just another example that unlocks the simplicity people want – and a beloved example of Pinot Grigio from California meant for people to enjoy all year long. It's a standout."

Images: Dropbox

About Bread & Butter Wines

At Bread & Butter, we believe good things shouldn't be complicated. Good things should just be Good. Honest. Simple. And the same goes for our wine. We make good, honest, delicious wines meant to simply be enjoyed. We know that a good bottle of wine is an easy, thoughtful thing in a world that's usually neither. So, if life doesn't suddenly get easier (and it won't), we are here to help you. All you need to do is pour a glass, sit down, and don't overthink it. As our award-winning veteran winemaker Linda Trotta says, "A good wine is a wine you like." It's time to leave the complexity to us and enjoy our classically-styled wines.

Bread & Butter Wines is a four-time IMPACT Hot Brand winner. The wine brand's portfolio includes Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Prosecco.

www.breadandbutterwines.com . FB, IG: @BreadandButterWines

SOURCE Bread & Butter Wines