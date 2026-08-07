Breakaway Music Festival and BELLA+CANVAS Expand U.S. Partnership to Elevate Festival Merchandise Through Interactive Fan Experiences

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful inaugural partnership in 2025, Breakaway Music Festival, the nation's largest independent touring music festival, and industry-leading blank apparel brand BELLA+CANVAS, have announced an expanded partnership for the 2026 Breakaway Music Festival season, with BELLA+CANVAS returning as Breakaway's Official Merchandise Blanks Partner across its nationwide festival tour. Through this expanded collaboration, BELLA+CANVAS will provide the premium blank apparel that serves as the foundation for Breakaway's official merchandise program, transforming festival merchandise from a traditional souvenir into a wearable extension of the fan experience.

BELLA + CANVAS customized merchandise for Breakaway Takeover at The Wynn Las Vegas

As festival merchandise continues to evolve beyond a traditional keepsake into a reflection of identity, community and cultural moments, Breakaway Music Festival and BELLA+CANVAS are expanding the role of apparel through customization and interactive fan experiences, creating new opportunities for fans to personalize the pieces that represent their connection to Breakaway, turning merchandise into a lasting reminder of the moments shared both inside and beyond the festival grounds.

Most recently, the partnership came to life during Breakaway Takeover at Wynn Las Vegas, where more than 600 attendees participated in an interactive merchandise activation featuring live apparel customization and giveaways. The experience invited fans to create personalized pieces tied to the event, demonstrating how festival merchandise can serve as both a creative outlet and a tangible connection to the moments that define live entertainment experiences.



"What started as a merchandise partnership has evolved into a strategic collaboration that continues to raise the bar for our fan experience," said Tiffanie Hauger, VP of Brand Partnerships and Activation at Breakaway. "BELLA+CANVAS's products have transformed our merchandise offerings, helping fuel meaningful growth while reinforcing the quality and creativity our audience has come to expect from Breakaway. As our events continue to expand, so does the opportunity to innovate together. Adding experiences like customization stations showcase how thoughtful brand integration can create genuine excitement for fans while delivering value for both of our brands. We're incredibly proud of what we've built together and look forward to continuing that momentum in the seasons ahead."

"At BELLA+CANVAS, we believe the best merchandise doesn't just commemorate an event. Merch is a tangible form of self-expression and belonging - a signal to our community that we were there, too," said Eboni Hudson, Head of Marketing at BELLA+CANVAS. "Breakaway has built a festival experience where creativity, music, and culture intersect, making it the ideal partner to bring that vision to life. As we expand our partnership this season, we're excited to continue personalizing the merchandise experience through best-in-class fashion blanks and interactive moments that allows us to connect directly with our community while also providing fans the opportunity to create merch that's uniquely their own."



Throughout the remainder of the 2026 Breakaway Music Festival season, Breakaway will continue to work with BELLA+CANVAS to power its merchandise offerings while supporting fan-facing merchandise experiences and activations across the nationwide festival tour. Upcoming festival stops include Breakaway Breakaway Michigan (August 14-15), Breakaway Mass (August 21-22), Breakaway Philadelphia (September 11-12), Breakaway Carolina (September 25 -26), Breakaway Utah (Oct 2-3), and Breakaway Houston (November 13-14), with additional information available at BreakawayFestival.com.

About Breakaway

Breakaway is the nation's leading independent live entertainment brand, operating as a dynamic flywheel spanning live music, artist services, event management and operations, digital media, and experiential activations. Its tentpole touring music festivals deliver premium experiences to underserved music fans across the country. Since its inception, the festival has expanded into multiple cities and grown into a two-day, multi-stage event in every market. The brand champions accessibility, music, art, creativity, and community. Breakaway also creates cultural moments through "Breakaway Presents," a series of pop-up events in markets such as Miami and Las Vegas. The company remains dedicated to discovering and amplifying the 'next big thing' in music through its record label and artist-management division, Breakaway Projects. Learn more at teambreakaway.com.

About BELLA+CANVAS

BELLA+CANVAS is the premium blank apparel company shaping culture and empowering creators through elevated essentials designed for self-expression. Founded in Los Angeles, the brand combines industry-leading craftsmanship and design with an uncompromising focus on fit, feel, and finish to create premium blank apparel for brands, decorators, printers, and creators. Rooted in the communities where culture moves first, BELLA+CANVAS helps bring ideas to life with apparel designed to be worn, shared, and amplified with confidence. BELLA+CANVAS products are available through authorized wholesale partners nationwide and trusted by print professionals and creators around the world. For more information, visit bellacanvas.com.

SOURCE Breakaway