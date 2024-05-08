Breaking Boundaries: Cervo Media Group Inc and Red Tusk Records Unite to Revolutionize Classical Music with "Pandora's Box"

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an innovative collaboration, Cervo Media Group Inc and Red Tusk Records are set to unveil "Pandora's Box," a musical experience that promises to redefine the very essence of contemporary classical music. Not just a composition, Pandora's Box is a daring venture into uncharted territory, featuring a stellar lineup of A-list classically trained musicians who have graced the stage alongside numerous titans of the music industry.

Notable instrumentalists include Sean Erick (Justin Timberlake), Jesus Florido (Whitney Houston), Ro Rowan (Billie Eilish, The Weeknd), MB Gordy (Justin Bieber, Green Day), and Judy Kang (Celine Dion, Adele). They are joined by an impressive array of dancers, led by aerial stunt choreographer Amanda Ruth Ritchie and 2x Olympic Gold Medal winner Matt Scott.

Inspired by the mythological gift from the gods, Pandora's Box promises a one-of-a-kind experience for audience members who dare to open it. The show will usher in a new era of appreciation for contemporary classical music by inviting its myriad talent to perform impromptu compositions, regardless of instrument. Percussionists will transform into cellists, while violinists may play the part of the brass section instead. All will be revealed when the box is first opened and the roles are unwittingly assigned. Spearheaded by Red Tusk Records CEO and visionary composer Nadeem Majdalany, this groundbreaking project aims to reinvent live performance and elevate classical music to new heights.

Under the leadership of CEO Micah Tatum and EVP Carlos "Goldy" Tavares, Cervo Media Group is among the leading media solutions firms in the nation, with experience spanning diverse industries, including airlines, automotive, charities, financial services, governments, healthcare, retail, sports, entertainment, and beyond.

"In 2024, the entertainment landscape is ripe for transformation," remarks Tatum. "We at Cervo are eager to leverage our entire suite of services in connecting music fans worldwide with this unique experience."

"With a nod to tradition and a bold leap into the future, Pandora's Box embodies innovation while honoring classical music's rich heritage," adds Majdalany. "This show will ignite the imagination of the next generation of contemporary classical musicians."

The cinematic spectacle is set to unfold on May 18th, 2024, at the illustrious Greenery Studios in Burbank, California. Proudly supported by industry leaders such as GeerTech, Marimba One, Magic Illusion Design, Radiant Images, and Impact24 PR, Pandora's Box promises to be nothing short of revolutionary.

Prepare to witness history in the making as Cervo Media Group Inc and Red Tusk Records join forces to unlock the mysteries of Pandora's Box and redefine contemporary classical music for generations to come.

