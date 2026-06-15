Breakthrough Immorta Bio Study Collaboration With TAM Global Increases Life Span In Mice over 70% Using Novel Combination Senolytics

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immorta Bio President Thomas Ichim and TAM Global's Chief Scientific Officer Francesco M. Marincola today announced a landmark preclinical breakthrough demonstrating a more than 70% increase in lifespan in mice. The study introduces a first-in-class, dual-modality strategy that combines senolytic immunotherapy with regenerative medicine, pairing SenoVax (an immune-based therapy designed to selectively eliminate senescent cells) with StemCellRevivify, a personalized mesenchymal stem cell platform aimed at restoring tissue function. Beyond extending lifespan, treated animals also showed sustained improvements in physiological performance, highlighting the potential of a coordinated, systems-level approach to aging.

Dr. Franco Marincola, TAM Global Chief Scientific Officer

This research was conducted in collaboration with a broad group of scientists from institutions including: Immorta Bio Inc.; the Buck Institute for Research on Aging; University of Miami; Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; University of San Diego; George Washington University Medical Center; BioCenturium; Translational and Advanced Medicine Global; Stanford University School of Medicine; and Mills-Peninsula Medical Center (Mills-Peninsula Health Services).

The research centers on targeting senescent cells, often referred to as "zombie cells," which accumulate over time and contribute to chronic inflammation, tissue dysfunction, and a range of age-related conditions. SenoVax is designed to train the immune system to recognize and clear these cells, overcoming their natural resistance to removal and reducing their harmful biological effects.

"We are extremely excited by the preclinical data demonstrating a 70% increase in lifespan," said Thomas Ichim, President of Immorta Bio and one of the technology's inventors. "We have been working on this concept for over three years, and to finally see the theory validated—and exceed our expectations—gives us even greater motivation to advance this approach into the clinic."

Following this clearance, StemCellRevivify introduces patient-specific mesenchymal stem cells to support tissue repair and regeneration. This sequential approach of eliminating drivers of damage and then restoring biological function appears to enhance the effectiveness of both interventions when used together.

"This study shows that by first clearing senescent cells that drive chronic inflammation and tissue dysfunction, we create a more permissive biological environment for regeneration, allowing the stem cell component to more effectively repair and restore damaged systems," said Francesco M. Marincola, Chief Scientific Officer of TAM Global. "The implications of this will make a significant impact on the field of longevity medicine."

The findings suggest broader relevance beyond lifespan extension, as many major diseases—including cardiovascular, neurodegenerative, and metabolic disorders—are closely linked to the underlying biology of aging. By addressing these root mechanisms, the approach may represent a shift toward more integrated treatment strategies.

TAM Global and Immorta Bio are continuing to advance this research through further validation studies, mechanistic analysis, and efforts to translate these findings into potential clinical applications.

The full manuscript is available here.

About TAM Global

TAM Global is a leading translational science company dedicated to developing evidence-based cell therapies built on rigorous biology, standardized characterization, and validated clinical outcomes. With research operations in Boston, Nashville and Tijuana, TAM Global is a multidisciplinary team of 16 PhD scientists and 42 Medical doctors with a decade-long commitment to advancing regenerative medicine and cancer therapeutics. TAM Global is setting new benchmarks for safety, reproducibility, and scientific integrity in the global cell therapy landscape.

SOURCE The TAM Center