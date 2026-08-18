Breakthrough NAD Formula Propels Wonderfeel to No. 1 Fastest-Growing Biotech Company and No. 65 Overall on the 2026 Inc. 5000

4,235% Three-Year Revenue Growth Places Wonderfeel in the Top 1.3% of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies List

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderfeel, a wellness biosciences company leading the cellular energetics and NAD category with its best-selling Youngr™ NMN longevity supplement, announced today that it ranks No. 1 in biotechnology and No. 65 overall on the 2026 Inc. 5000, the publication's annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Wonderfeel is America's No. 1 fastest-growing biotech company and No. 65 overall on the Inc. 5000 list

Driven by market demand for longevity products rooted in rigorous science, Wonderfeel grew revenues by 43-fold over the past three years. This growth places the company at No. 12 among all private companies headquartered in California.

"Being ranked the fastest-growing biotech company on the Inc. 5000 is a meaningful recognition of the tangible impact our nutraceuticals are having on people's lives- and this is just the beginning," said Baran Dilaver, co-founder and CEO of Wonderfeel. "With our recent advances in cellular energetics extending into critical areas like gut barrier function and cognitive performance, we are on the verge of delivering transformative breakthroughs that will expand both human healthspan and lifespan."

Wonderfeel's formulas target aging at its cellular root by restoring NAD levels essential for energy, repair, and resilience. Formulated by Dr. Andrew Salzman- a Harvard-trained MD, professor, and scientist with over 170 peer-reviewed papers, 12,000 citations, 50 patents, and nearly 30 years of NAD expertise- the company's flagship formula was validated in a paper published in the International Journal of Nutrition and Food Sciences.

Building on the success of Youngr™ NMN, Wonderfeel is expanding its portfolio beyond nutraceuticals into advanced cellular diagnostics. The company also recently expanded its consumer product line with the launch of ChocoCreatin™, a specialized chocolate bar five years in development designed to optimize brain and muscle performance.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance- it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent- not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies- as of December 31, 2025. The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million.

About Wonderfeel

Wonderfeel is a longevity-focused wellness biosciences company. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2018, Wonderfeel is a team of visionary doctors, creators, and scientists who set out to accelerate wellness technologies. The company's products leverage the magic of the body's own regenerative systems, empowering individuals with safe solutions to help them live long, healthy lives.

Wonderfeel's portfolio includes Youngr™ NMN, an advanced NAD supplement; NMN Capsuls™; and ChocoCreatin™, a zero-sugar chocolate bar delivering a clinically effective 4g dose of creatine monohydrate. For more information, visit www.getwonderfeel.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Wonderfeel