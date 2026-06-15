Breakthrough T1D Presents New Jersey Resident Gina Gehan with the 2025 Huntsman Family Community Engagement Award

Annual award recognizes outstanding Breakthrough T1D volunteer leadership

RANDOLPH, N.J. and NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough T1D, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, proudly announces Gina Gehan as the recipient of the 2025 Huntsman Family Community Engagement Award for her exceptional leadership in community engagement and outreach.

The national award is named for the Jon Huntsman Jr. family, including Mary Kaye and Liddy Huntsman, who played a significant role in the development of the Breakthrough T1D Bag of Hope program. It recognizes a volunteer who has made an impactful contribution to the T1D community by fostering a sense of community and engagement with the larger Breakthrough T1D family and empowering individuals to make a difference in their own lives.

Gina became involved with Breakthrough T1D when her daughter, Arianna, was diagnosed with T1D at age 11. Since that time, she has served as a dedicated volunteer whose service has helped deepen engagement across the New Jersey Chapter. Over 12 years of involvement, she has served in several leadership roles, including Chapter Board Member, Outreach Ambassador Chair, Community Summit Chair, and Community Engagement Chair. As an Outreach Ambassador Chair, Gina mobilized a team of volunteers to deliver personal outreach to newly diagnosed families and adults as a way to welcome them to the Breakthrough T1D community.

Gina has championed outreach and advocacy efforts that extend well beyond her formal roles, including working with local officials in an effort that led the New Jersey Department of Health Office of Emergency Medical Services to authorize blood glucose testing by New Jersey Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs). She also took the initiative to educate local first responders about T1D, helping ensure greater safety and awareness in her community. She has been a steady presence at Breakthrough T1D's Government Day over the years and participated in meetings with policymakers as part of the Promise to Remember Me campaigns. Gina's volunteer leadership and commitment to Breakthrough T1D's mission have served as an inspiration for her family, with Arianna also serving as a Children's Congress delegate in 2019 and current leader on Breakthrough T1D's Young Adult Advocacy Council.

"Breakthrough T1D is proud to honor Gina Gehan with this award and celebrate her outstanding volunteer leadership and dedication to community engagement," said Aaron Kowalski, Ph.D., Breakthrough T1D Chief Executive Officer. "Gina's commitment to the type 1 diabetes community and to our mission shows in her passion for T1D advocacy and education. By focusing on outreach and inspiring others to get involved, she has connected more people to our work and expanded its impact. We are deeply grateful for her partnership and support."

Breakthrough T1D recognizes and appreciates all of the dedicated volunteers and supporters who commit their lives to the worldwide effort to end T1D.

About Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF

As the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D helps make everyday life with type 1 diabetes better while driving toward cures. We do this by investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with government to address issues that impact the T1D community, and helping educate and empower individuals facing this condition.

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and long-term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death. Globally, it impacts 9.5 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

Contact:

Casey Fielder

509-651-0087

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SOURCE Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF