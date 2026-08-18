BreakThru SCI Launches National Advocacy Mission to Advance Promising Treatments for Spinal Cord Injury

Congressional briefing scheduled September 17 to educate policymakers on emerging restorative therapies and the priorities of the SCI community

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BreakThru SCI, a 501(c)(3) grassroots advocacy organization, today announced its official launch with a mission to help accelerate the approval of promising treatments for spinal cord injury (SCI). BreakThru SCI is coordinating a national advocacy campaign to educate policymakers, mobilize advocacy groups, and engage key industry and regulatory decision-makers to ensure the accelerated and patient-informed regulatory review of restorative SCI treatments.

To raise awareness and inform Members of Congress, congressional staff, and the broader community, BreakThru SCI will host a Congressional Briefing on Thursday, September 17 at 12:30 p.m. EST in Room G11 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. Held during SCI Awareness Month, the briefing will explore the misunderstood biological complexity of SCI, the emerging pipeline of novel restorative therapies, the firsthand perspectives of SCI clinical-trial patients, and the designated regulatory pathways for high unmet need areas.

"As a former longtime leader at the FDA, I encourage patient advocacy organizations like BreakThru SCI to step forward and help shape the regulatory landscape by giving voice and perspective on what is meaningful to those most affected," said Janet Woodcock, M.D., former Acting Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), who will offer remarks at the Congressional Briefing. "This kind of constructive engagement with policymakers and regulators is essential to advancing patient-focused drug development for conditions with significant unmet need."

Spinal cord injury is one of the most biologically complex and misunderstood conditions in medicine. In a matter of seconds, a spinal cord injury can transform an active, independent life into one defined by paralysis, loss of sensation and bodily function, dependence on others, and a lifetime of physical, emotional, and financial challenges. Despite decades of research, more than 300,000 people in the United States are living with SCI, yet there are currently no FDA-approved drugs capable of restoring function post-injury.

Today, a growing number of restorative therapies are advancing through clinical development, creating new urgency and hope for the SCI community. Given the nature of SCI, meaningful recovery will look different for each SCI patient, reinforcing the important role of the patient voice in clinical and regulatory review.

"BreakThru SCI's grassroots advocacy strongly supports the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation's mission of curing spinal cord injury," said Maggie Goldberg, President and CEO of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. "Especially in a time when promising SCI treatments are finally within reach, there is a growing need for organized advocacy that ensures the lived experience and priorities of the SCI community remain at the center of regulatory decision-making."

BreakThru SCI was inspired by one family's journey following their son's cervical spinal cord injury and their firsthand experience participating in a groundbreaking clinical trial. Their direct experience underscores both the potential of emerging restorative therapies and the need to recognize that meaningful recovery is different for every person living with spinal cord injury.

"Every spinal cord injury is like a snowflake. No two are the same," said Suzy Scherb, Executive Director of BreakThru SCI. "Because every injury is unique, meaningful recovery looks different for every person. One individual may regain some hand function, another more bladder control, and another the ability to take steps. Every gain matters. Even modest improvements can dramatically increase independence, health, and quality of life. That's why it's critical that the voices of people living with SCI help shape how promising therapies are evaluated and approved."

About BreakThru SCI

BreakThru SCI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the development and approval of restorative therapies for people living with spinal cord injury. Founded by a family whose son sustained a cervical spinal cord injury, the organization educates policymakers, engages stakeholders, and advocates for patient-informed pathways that support timely evaluation of promising treatments. By amplifying the voices and lived experiences of the SCI community, BreakThru SCI works to ensure that patient priorities help shape policy, regulatory decision-making, and the future of spinal cord injury treatment.

Media Contact

Suzy Scherb

Executive Director, BreakThru SCI

[email protected]

www.breakthrusci.com

SOURCE BreakThru SCI