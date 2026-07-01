BREAKWATER HOSPITALITY GROUP SELECTED TO LEAD WATERFRONT RESTAURANT CONCEPT AT CURRIE PARK REDEVELOPMENT IN WEST PALM BEACH

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A key step in the future redevelopment of Currie Park moved forward this month as city officials evaluated proposals from three finalist groups seeking to operate a new waterfront restaurant as part of the park's $35 million transformation along the Intracoastal Waterway.

Rendering of Sea Salt Beach House at Currie Park

Earlier this month, an evaluation and selection committee convened at West Palm Beach City Hall to hear presentations from the finalists and rank their proposals. Following deliberations, Breakwater Hospitality Group was ranked as the top proposal to design, build, and operate the proposed waterfront restaurant at the newly redesigned Currie Park. Breakwater will now head into contract negotiations.

The proposed concept, Sea Salt Beach House, is envisioned as a modern waterfront destination that extends beyond a traditional restaurant, creating a vibrant community gathering place along the Intracoastal. The approximately 378-seat venue would feature indoor dining, covered terraces, and open-air seating inspired by a relaxed coastal aesthetic, complemented by a 320-seat rooftop event space designed to host weddings, community celebrations, civic functions, and other special events. The project is being designed in partnership with award-winning Bigtime Design Studios, best known for creating high-concept, high-style public space environments.

Beyond dining, the concept would introduce expanded public park activations, including a family play area, a convenient grab-and-go kiosk, and year-round programming designed to bring the waterfront to life. Planned activities include fitness classes, family-friendly events, pop-up markets, live entertainment, and seasonal community programming, creating an accessible destination for residents and visitors seven days a week. As part of the broader Currie Park redevelopment, the project aims to enhance public access to the waterfront while introducing new dining, recreation, and community gathering opportunities.

The selection marks another milestone in Breakwater Hospitality Group's continued expansion into high-profile public-private waterfront redevelopment projects across South Florida, with contract negotiations set to begin as the project moves into its next phase.

About Breakwater Hospitality Group

Breakwater Hospitality Group is a Miami-based multi-concept hospitality organization founded in 2018 by Emi Guerra and Alex Mantecon. The group has played a significant role in shaping South Florida's experiential hospitality landscape through a portfolio of open-air, waterfront, and community-driven destinations that combine quality food and beverage with memorable guest experiences. Breakwater Hospitality Group operates Regatta Grove in Coconut Grove, JohnMartin's in Coral Gables, The Wharf Fort Lauderdale, and PIER 5 at Bayside. Breakwater is also the hospitality partner behind Riverside Wharf, a transformative 200,000-square-foot mixed-use waterfront destination along the Miami River. Anchored by the Dream Miami luxury hotel, the development will feature the reimagined and expanded The Wharf Miami, signature restaurants, a nightclub and rooftop dayclub, and a private marina. The project is slated to open in 2028. For more information, visit www.breakwaterhg.com.

SOURCE Breakwater Hospitality Group