Brewer Science Strengthens America's Semiconductor Supply Chain with Acquisition of Heraeus Epurio's Semiconductor Chemicals Business

Vertical integration into ultrapure chemical manufacturing extends Brewer Science's Zero Defects standards for the purity, consistency, and reliability its customers depend on at the industry's most advanced nodes

DAYTON, Ohio., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brewer Science, Inc., a global leader in advanced materials and processes for the fabrication of cutting-edge microdevices, announced it has completed its acquisition of the semiconductor chemicals business line of Heraeus Epurio, a recognized technology leader in ultrapure electronic chemicals for the semiconductor industry. The closing is a deliberate act of vertical integration: by bringing the formulation and manufacturing of these ultrapure chemistries in-house, Brewer Science extends its company-wide Zero Defects standard further up its own supply chain to provide customers with the level of reliability and consistency needed for advanced nodes.

With the closing, Heraeus Epurio's semiconductor chemicals production facility in Dayton, Ohio, along with its associated sales and technical support teams across Asia, is now part of Brewer Science. The business develops and manufactures photoacid generators, photoinitiators, monomers, crosslinkers, and other ultrapure specialty chemicals engineered to the exceptionally low trace-metal tolerances required at the industry's most advanced technology nodes, materials where a single impurity can be the difference between a working chip and a defective one.

Vertical integration into ultrapure chemical manufacturing extends Brewer Science's Zero Defects standards Post this

"Our customers' success is built on trust in both our materials quality and our supply chain integrity," said Dr. Sri Kommu, co-CEO of Brewer Science. "This acquisition enables the vertical integration necessary to reinforce our unified approach spanning synthesis, formulation, and production. By maintaining Zero Defects discipline across the entire ecosystem, from the chemistry lab to the manufacturing floor, we provide the superior quality and reliability our customers depend on for next-generation technology development."

Leadership in Materials Science Innovation

With more than 45 years of materials innovation, Brewer Science has pioneered some of the semiconductor industry's most groundbreaking materials, starting with the antireflective coatings that made possible the fine-line lithography patterns modern chipmaking still depends on. This acquisition takes that legacy a step further. Adding Heraeus Epurio's ultrapure chemical formulations, including photoacid generators and photoinitiators used at the industry's most demanding nodes, deepens Brewer Science's materials science foundation and positions the Company to originate, not just supply, more of the chemistry that next-generation chipmaking will require.

"Bringing two skilled technical teams together is where real innovation happens," said Dan Brewer, co-CEO of Brewer Science. "Adding this ultrapure chemical line to our portfolio means we're not just meeting today's demands, we're anticipating what next-generation technology will require before our customers even know to ask for it. That's the kind of standard we want to set, not just within Brewer Science, but across the entire industry: a deeper commitment to quality and excellence at every link of the supply chain."

Expansion of U.S.-Based Research and Advanced Manufacturing, From the Heartland

This acquisition builds on a deliberate pattern of U.S. investment. Last year, Brewer Science opened its Arizona Innovation Center in Chandler, Arizona, extending the Company's research and customer-collaboration reach into the heart of the U.S. semiconductor ecosystem. Now, the addition of a production and technical site near Dayton, Ohio brings that same momentum to advanced manufacturing, adding U.S. capacity for ultrapure specialty chemicals alongside Brewer Science's operations in Missouri, and Arizona. Together, these investments mean more of the research, formulation, and manufacturing behind the industry's most sensitive materials now happens on U.S. soil, across a growing footprint of American facilities.

To explore Brewer Science's expanded ultrapure semiconductor chemicals portfolio, from photoacid generators to multi-ton scale production and technical support, visit https://www.brewerscience.com/

About Brewer Science

Brewer Science is a global leader in developing and manufacturing next-generation materials and processes that foster the technology needed for tomorrow. Since 1981, we've expanded our technology portfolio within advanced lithography, advanced packaging, smart devices, and printed electronics to enable cutting-edge microdevices and unique quality monitoring systems for water and air applications. We are Certified Employee-Owned and a Certified B Corporation™, using our business as a force for good. Our headquarters are in Rolla, Missouri, with customer support throughout the world. Learn more at www.brewerscience.com.

SOURCE Brewer Science